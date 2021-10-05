Charleston police are investigating a fourth person who worked in the Horace Mann Middle School classroom where three other employees allegedly abused nonverbal special education students.
Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett would not specify Tuesday what the fourth person, James Lynch, is being investigated for. Lynch has not been charged.
"The whole incident is one big investigation," Hazelett said.
The Kanawha County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday evening to fire Lynch.
Per usual with terminations, the school board members did not say why Lynch was fired. But board member Tracy White, who has three children with autism and has been a legislative advocate for people with disabilities, said this before voting:
“This is our first of — several, um, that will be coming up," she said. "As adults we — we send our kids to school and we teach our kids that monsters don’t exist. But sometimes, they do.”
“This has affected all of us," she said, "and we apologize to the families and are very thankful for our staff members that took the lead ... and moved forward. That’s all I have.”
The Gazette-Mail was unable to reach Lynch Tuesday afternoon.
The other three workers face misdemeanor battery charges for allegedly beating Horace Mann children. Kanawha's schools superintendent said one, aide Walter Pannell, has now resigned.
The superintendent said the other two, teacher Anthony Wilson and aide Lillian, or Lilliana, Branham, are either awaiting a school district hearing or are awaiting their hearing report. Criminal court hearings for all three are scheduled this month and next.
Additionally, civil lawsuits accuse those three of striking children in the face “numerous times,” “screaming and shouting” in their faces “numerous times" and using this alleged abuse to keep them in chairs. Four children were allegedly abused.
The lawsuits also allege the employees refused to take the children to the restroom for long periods of time, forcing one of them to urinate on himself. Then, they “physically and verbally abused him.”
Pannell denied the allegations in a written answer to the latest lawsuit. The other employees have not filed responses.
These employees were arrested based on alleged incidents on May 4 and May 12. There is video of the classroom thanks to state legislators passing a law in 2019 mandating cameras in certain special education classrooms.
County school system spokeswoman Briana Warner wrote in an email that Lynch was an aide in the same classroom but left in March, "before the alleged abuse was discovered in May by Assistant Principal Brittany Harris."
School officials said they reviewed video footage of the classroom going back 90 days before the alleged May incidents.
"In that review, we discovered incidents involving Mr. Lynch that we deemed to be inappropriate, which lead to his termination by the Board," Warner wrote.
The schools superintendent, Tom Williams, said the district keeps 90 days' worth of tape, and "we've gone through everything."
Hazelett said the school district notified police about what it had found.