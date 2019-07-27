You are the owner of this article.
Charleston police searching for bank robbery suspect

Charleston police are searching for this man, who is believed to have robbed the City National Bank, on Kanawha Boulevard, Saturday morning.

 CHARLESTON POLICE DEPT. | Courtesy photo

Charleston police are searching for a man who robbed the City National Bank, on Kanawha Boulevard, Saturday morning.

The robbery occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m., according to a news release. No injuries were reported.

The suspect, who robbed the bank of an undisclosed amount of money, is described as a black man in his late 20s or early 30s, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds, according to the release. The man was wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, red pants and a light blue baseball hat.

The man fled the area on foot heading toward Tennessee Avenue. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6480 or 304-348-8111.

Funerals Today

Funerals For Today July 27, 2019

Adkins, Bethel - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Atkins, Geraldine Burton - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Blevins, Forrest W. - 2 p.m., New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, Dunbar.

Bodnar, Jr, Stephen James - 2:20 p.m., Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, Man.

Cassis, George - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.

Church, Ronald - 11 a.m., Evans funeral Home and Cremations Services at Chapmanville.

Dennison, William - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Deskins, Gay -11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Egnor, Donald - 3 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Pecks Mill.

Fox, John L. - 11 a.m., St. Agnes Catholic Church, Charleston.

Johnson, Troy and Dolores -1p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Kinkler-Cantley, Stephanie - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Merrimee, Hazel Marie - 10 a.m., Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion, Huntington.

Marion, Palmajune - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Milhoan, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Coonskin Park, Shelter #9, Charleston.

Nutter, Carl - Noon, Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.

Prudnick, Raymond - 10 a.m., St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Morgantown.

Ramsey, William - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Smith, David R. - 11:30 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasglow.

Smith, Doyle Dayton - 2 p.m., Dunbar First Baptist Church, Dunbar.

Taylor, Jr. Charles E. - 2 p.m., Pocatalico Community Church, Pocatalico.

Tucker, Lester - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Willis, Peggy Ann - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Wood, William - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.