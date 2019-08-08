Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Charleston police searching for shooting suspect

Kenneth Eugene Washington

Washington

 Courtesy photo

Charleston police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Kenneth Eugene Washington, 22, who is accused of shooting a man in the city on Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.

Washington is suspected of shooting Souel Rowe Jr., 22, at the intersection of Summers Street and Brawley Walkway shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Rowe was shot in the thigh area and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

According to the release, Washington fired nine shots at the victim before fleeing the area. He is wanted on charges of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Washington, also known as 'Lil Krazz,' stands 6-foot tall and weighs 175 pounds. His last known residence was in Nitro.

Charleston police ask anyone with information about Washington's whereabouts to call 304-348-8111.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, August 8, 2019

Brown, Ellen - 1 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.

Butta, Tamera - 2 p.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church Gymnasium, Charleston.

Holcomb, Nora - 1 p.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Alderson.

Massey, Jerry - 7:30 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Meester Sr., William - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Parsons, Roberta - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Starr, Samantha - 1 p.m., Franklin Cemetery, Branchland.