Charleston police searching for shooting suspect

Charleston police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Kenneth Eugene Washington, 22, who is accused of shooting a man in the city on Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
Washington is suspected of shooting Souel Rowe Jr., 22, at the intersection of Summers Street and Brawley Walkway shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Rowe was shot in the thigh area and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
According to the release, Washington fired nine shots at the victim before fleeing the area. He is wanted on charges of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding, and is considered armed and dangerous.
Washington, also known as 'Lil Krazz,' stands 6-foot tall and weighs 175 pounds. His last known residence was in Nitro.
Charleston police ask anyone with information about Washington's whereabouts to call 304-348-8111.