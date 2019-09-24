Charleston teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2018 murder

A Charleston teenager will spend the next 40 years in prison for killing a man over a $2 dispute.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Charles King sentenced 18-year-old Gregory Tyler White to the maximum possible sentence for second-degree murder during a hearing Tuesday afternoon in the Kanawha Judicial Building.
In July, White admitted to shooting 27-year-old Michael Luis Camacho, of South Charleston, on Oct. 25, 2018, at the Go-Mart along West Washington Street, in Charleston. He also will receive credit for the 328 days he’s served at South Central Regional Jail.
White said he shot Camacho because he was mad, saying he thought Camacho owed him $2.
White initially was charged with first-degree murder, and his case had been given juvenile status. Prosecutors moved to have White tried as an adult last year, and he was indicted on first-degree murder as an adult in April.
Assistant Prosecutor Maryclaire Akers said White, 17 at the time, fired seven shots, and six of them struck Camacho during an argument at Go-Mart.
Akers argued for White to spend 40 years in prison.
White’s court-appointed attorney, Dennis Bailey, asked King to sentence White to 10 years in prison, noting White’s youth and the circumstances surrounding the altercation that preceded Michael Camacho’s death.
“Like most young people, Greg has made some stupid decisions in his life and this is, no doubt, the largest stupid decision he’s made,” Bailey said.
Akers said calling the shooting a stupid mistake was an “unbelievable trivialization of what happened.”
“That’s a malicious, depraved, evil thing he decided to do as a result of an altercation,” Akers said. “That’s not a mistake. That’s who he is. That’s his core.”
On Tuesday, Michael Camacho’s sister, Deneicia Camacho, told White he’d made her and her relatives completely different people by killing Michael.
“Now my niece has to grow up without her father,” she said. “Now my kids have to grow up without their uncle. My dad lost his son. My brothers lost their brother. You did it over $2. Two dollars, but you shot my brother six times.”
Reanna Adams was Michael Camacho’s girlfriend, and the couple had one daughter together.
“How do you console a 2-year-old who keeps asking where her father is?” Adams said. “After I explained something bad happened, and he’ll never come back through that door again, she stops asking because she fully understands.”
White apologized to the relatives of Michael Camacho who were present, saying he wasn’t in his right mind because his brother had died in the months leading up to the murder.
“If I could go back on that day, I give you my word, it would not happen,” White told King.
Adams and Deneicia Camacho told White they didn’t believe he truly was remorseful because they heard he was getting tattoos in jail and bragging about killing Michael Camacho.
“I have to hear about you talking about it as if you’re not ashamed of what you did,” Deneicia Camacho said. “Like, people on my block tell me how you brag about it in jail, how you killed my brother, such a nice person, over $2, just $2.”