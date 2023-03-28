A Charleston woman admitted guilt Tuesday in a wrong-way drunk driving crash last year that killed two people.
Edriene Sutton, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving under the influence causing the deaths of Brittany Weldon, 27, of Charleston, and Joshua Robinson, 37, also of Charleston.
Police say Sutton was driving north in the southbound lane of Interstate 77, just before the Leon Sullivan exit, around 3 a.m. Feb. 26, 2022, when she crashed into the vehicle driven by Robinson.
Weldon, Sutton’s passenger, and Robinson were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a criminal complaint, police found a partially empty bottle of gin in the floorboard of Sutton’s vehicle and detected the odor of alcohol on her breath while speaking with her in the hospital. She also told police she was drinking and driving on the night of the crash, the complaint says.
Sutton waived her right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement with Kanawha County prosecutors.
Sutton faces a prison sentence of three to 15 years and a fine of $1,000 to $3,000 for each count. She also faces having her license revoked for 10 years on each count.
As part of the plea agreement, assistant prosecutor George Sitler recommended her sentences be served at the same time.
Kanawha County Circuit Judge MaryClaire Akers scheduled sentencing in the case for 9:30 a.m. May 24.
Also Tuesday, Sutton’s attorney, Joe Spano, said officials at the South Central Regional Jail have not allowed Sutton to have surgery to remove a colostomy bag, despite an order from Akers seven months ago. Spano said the woman has an open wound and a doctor’s report stating that the colostomy is bag no longer needed.
“I'm just very concerned with [the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation] taking the judge's order which they're doing now, I think you’re aware of this, and disregarding it," Spano said. "She desperately needs to get this colostomy bag removed. It's been in her body for a year; she has not needed it for seven and a half months."
The Division of Corrections declined to comment, citing a pending legal matter.
Spano asked the judge to allow Sutton to be put on home confinement until sentencing so she can have the colostomy bag removed.
Akers scheduled a hearing to determine if the Division of Corrections should be held in contempt of court.
