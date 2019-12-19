Charleston woman whose arrest by force was caught on video sues city, police officers

Freda Gilmore, the woman whose arrest in October was caught on camera and sparked outcry and debate in West Virginia’s capital city, has filed a lawsuit against the officers who arrested her, the city of Charleston and Family Dollar.
Gilmore, of Charleston, says Charleston Police Officers Carlie McCoy and Joshua Mena violated her constitutional rights by using excessive force when they arrested her in front of the Family Dollar store, along Virginia Street West, on Oct. 14.
Gilmore’s attorney, Michael Cary, filed the lawsuit in Kanawha Circuit Court on Wednesday.
City officials on Thursday said they had not received the complaint filed in the case and declined to comment.
Gilmore is seeking unspecified compensation for physical injuries and emotional distress.
"Filing suit is just the first step of the process in bringing justice to my client, Freda Gilmore," Cary said. "As mentioned in the complaint, we want additional training for the officers involved to ensure that this never happens again."
The use of force during Gilmore’s arrest became a heated topic of conversation in Charleston after a video of her arrest was posted to social media.
After an internal investigation cleared McCoy and Mena of violating any department policy, Charleston Police Chief Opie Smith II referred the incident to the FBI for further review.
Smith and Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin also said they were taking steps to review department policy regarding the use of force during arrests.
Gilmore, 27, was charged with one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty. She spent four days in the South Central Regional Jail.
In the lawsuit, Gilmore says she was verbally and visibly assaulted by an unidentified person in front of the Family Dollar at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 14.
McCoy was the first officer on the scene.
When Gilmore did not respond to McCoy’s commands, “due to her mental disability and special needs,” McCoy, “without provocation or justification,” tackled Gilmore to the ground, according to the lawsuit.
“As Plaintiff Freda Gilmore lie motionless on the pavement, Officer McCoy mounted on top of her body and mercilessly struck her with a closed fist multiple times about her head and face,” Cary says in the complaint.
At the time, one of Gilmore’s hands was cuffed behind her back, and she wasn’t able to shield her face and head from being hit, Cary said.
After receiving “an apparent distress call,” Mena arrived on the scene and struck Gilmore’s head with his knee without assessing the situation, according to the suit.
“At no point prior to joining Officer McCoy’s attack on Plaintiff Freda Gilmore did Officer Mena ask Officer McCoy what happened or otherwise seek to determine the justification for the attack on Plaintiff Freda Gilmore,” Cary says in the complaint.
While this was happening, Alisyn Proctor was filming the incident, and she was the person who posted the video to Facebook under the name Mollie Monroe.
Proctor, 24, of Charleston, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct for screaming profanities at the officers and refusing to stop when they asked her to stop, according to a criminal complaint.
Proctor is not part of the lawsuit.
As she filmed the arrest, Cary said, a security guard not affiliated with Charleston police attempted to interfere with the recording of the arrest by deliberately stepping in front of the camera. The security guard didn’t interfere with the incident, Cary said.
After she was in custody, the officers didn’t take Gilmore to the hospital for medical treatment, Cary says.
Gilmore’s parents, in October, said she was receiving medical treatment after being released from the South Central Regional Jail. Her parents also said at the time that Gilmore intended to sue the city.
The case has been assigned to Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey.