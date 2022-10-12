Citing President Joe Biden’s recent pardoning of thousands of people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law, a West Virginia judge has granted a federal prisoner’s motion for a reduced sentence.
In a Oct. 7 memorandum opinion and order, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Goodwin wrote that Tawayne Love’s 1994 conviction of possession with intent to deliver marijuana was one factor the judge took into account in 2004, when he sentenced Love to a total of 30 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Love was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the drug charge and another five years for the gun charge.
Love’s status as a “career offender” was largely the basis for his sentence, according to the order. Under federal sentencing guidelines, a career offender has, among other things, two prior felony convictions of either a violent crime or controlled substance offense.
In 1995, Love was convicted of second-degree murder in Kanawha County and sentenced to 5 to 18 years in prison, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court records. Love's other qualifying offense was for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the order.
However, since Love was convicted on the marijuana charge in 1994, Goodwin wrote, state and federal law “reflect a radical policy shift towards the decriminalization of marijuana, which mirrors the contemporary views of society."
In announcing the pardons on Oct. 6, Biden also called on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, and on the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Attorney General to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.
"As I often said during my campaign for President, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana," Biden said in a statement. "Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit."
Goodwin wrote that, if Love had been sentenced today, the judge would not have considered the marijuana conviction when determining his punishment.
“At bottom, I cannot find it fair to preserve a 25-year sentence that rests in part on a marijuana conviction,” the judge wrote.
Goodwin modified Love’s sentence to 20 years in prison followed by eight years of supervised release. It was unclear Wednesday when Love will be released from federal prison.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.