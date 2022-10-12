Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Citing President Joe Biden’s recent pardoning of thousands of people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law, a West Virginia judge has granted a federal prisoner’s motion for a reduced sentence.

In a Oct. 7 memorandum opinion and order, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Goodwin wrote that Tawayne Love’s 1994 conviction of possession with intent to deliver marijuana was one factor the judge took into account in 2004, when he sentenced Love to a total of 30 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

