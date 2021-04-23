A Clendenin man was arrested Thursday night after the shooting death of a Charleston man on the city’s West Side.
Charleston police responded around 7:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Stuart Street, where they found a man lying in the alley between Stuart Street and Frame Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a department news release.
The man lying in the alley was Charles “C.J.” Thaxton, 29, of Charleston, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Thaxton and another man had a physical altercation in the alley, and the man had pulled a firearm and shot Thaxton once, police said after investigating at the scene. The suspect then fled the scene in a white Ford F-250.
Around 9:05 p.m., the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash at 135 North Pinch Road in Elkview. Upon arrival at the scene, sheriff’s deputies found the suspect, Beau Alexander Hodge, 30, of Clendenin, outside of the vehicle and in the roadway, according to the release.
“The white Ford F-250 was on its side and had heavy damage,” Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett, chief of detectives, wrote in the release. “The suspect sustained injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition. There were no other passengers inside of the vehicle.”
Police said Hodge was taken into custody at the hospital and charged with first degree murder. Hodge was released from the hospital Friday morning, then was booked and taken to South Central Regional Jail.
As of Friday evening, the Kanawha County Magistrate Court had not received the criminal complaint of the incident.