A Clendenin man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the 2021 shooting death of a man on Charleston’s West Side.
Beau Hodge, 31, accepted a plea agreement in the death of Charles “C.J.” Thaxton during a virtual hearing Monday.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Stuart Street at around 7:45 p.m. on April 22, 2021. Officers arrived to find Thaxton lying in an alley just north of a residence with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators determined that prior to the shooting, Hodge, Thaxton and other people were in a home at 1328 Stuart Street. A witness told police she saw Thaxton taking an unknown amount of methamphetamine from Hodge’s truck, according to the complaint.
A brief time later, the witness overheard a verbal confrontation outside the residence between Hodge and Thaxton about the drugs, followed by a single gunshot. The witness then ran outside to find Thaxton on the ground with a gunshot wound.
Hodge later crashed his vehicle in Elkview. He was taken into custody after being released from a hospital.
Second-degree murder convictions are punishable by up to 40 years in prison. Hodge agreed to a binding plea deal for 15 years in prison, Judge Tera Salango said. Sentencing is set for April 11.
