Ten months before the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals is scheduled to be in full operation, the search to find the court's three judges is nearing a crucial step.
The application process could open as soon as the end of this week, Susan Brewer, president of the West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, said Tuesday.
During the commission's virtual meeting Tuesday morning, Brewer told commission members she anticipated interviews for the intermediate judge positions would take place in November or December.
Brewer said the goal is to have the application period be open for 30 days. The deadline for the applications is Oct. 11.
The commission on Tuesday approved the applications, making a technical change in one part and adding language to encourage applicants to read The West Virginia Appellate Reorganization Act, which was Senate Bill 275 during the Legislature's 2021 session.
Commissioners said they want applicants to be prepared to talk about the applicable areas of law listed in the bill.
Brewer said she wasn't sure how many people would apply to be a judge on the intermediate court. During the meeting, commission member Kent Carper, who also is president of the Kanawha County Commission, speculated it would be “a bunch.”
Commissioners did not decide whether to hold the intermediate judge interviews in-person in Charleston or virtually, saying it would depend on the number of applicants and the spread of COVID-19.
The committee is ahead of the schedule the Legislature set in SB 275, which requires the commission to publish notice of the intermediate court vacancies by Jan. 1, 2022.
After the application and interview processes, the commission will recommend three names per position -- nine names total -- to Gov. Jim Justice, who ultimately will appoint the intermediate court judges.
If Justice doesn't pick a person from the commission's initial recommendations, the commission has to reconvene and provide the governor with a new list of recommendations, Brewer said.
Justice cannot pick someone who not recommended by the commission, Brewer said.
To qualify as a judge on the intermediate court, a person must be a resident of West Virginia and a member of the West Virginia State Bar.
They also are required to have been admitted to the state bar for 10 years, and have a minimum of five years' experience in “preparing and presenting cases or hearing actions and making decisions on the basis of record” in federal, state, or local courts or other administrative agencies or regulatory bodies, according to the the law.
After years' of proposals of varying numbers of districts and judges, the Legislature this year determined West Virginia’s intermediate court of appeals will have one panel of three judges.
The intermediate court will not have a set location where it will hear cases. Instead, the court will be able to utilize existing court facilities as needed to hear cases across the state.
Each judge serve 10-year terms and be paid $142,500 annually. Following Justice's initial appointments for 2022, elections for subsequent judges will be staggered, in 2024, 2026 and 2028.
Intermediate court judges are subject to the same non-partisan elections that take place during the primary election when a judicial term expires. The intermediate judges likewise are subject to existing ethical policies for judges, including not practicing law or holding any other public office.
The law allows the Supreme Court to “pluck” cases pending in the intermediate court, especially if those cases are time sensitive.
The intermediate court will consider appeals that now go to the Supreme Court, the Workers’ Compensation Review Board or the West Virginia Insurance Commission’s Office of Judges. The Office of Judges would be terminated, and the Workers’ Compensation Review Board would be expanded.
Seven types of cases can be appealed, but not automatically, to the intermediate court:
- Final judgments of circuit court judges in civil cases.
- Final judgments of family court judges.
- Final judgments of circuit court judges in guardianship and conservatorship matters.
- Judgments in administrative appeals, which, by law, are filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
- Decisions by the West Virginia Health Care Authority regarding certificates of need.
- Decisions from the Office of Judges in the West Virginia Insurance Commission, before the office is terminated.
- Final orders of the Workers’ Compensation Board of Review issued after June 30, 2022.
Cases that will be automatically appealed to the Supreme Court, and bypass the intermediate court altogether, include criminal, juvenile, child abuse and neglect, and mental hygiene, as well as certified questions of law from circuit and federal courts.
After the intermediate court issues a ruling in a given case, that case could then be appealed to the state Supreme Court.