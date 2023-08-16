Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A federal court this week approved a $2 million settlement to be paid to the family of a man died due to injuries sustained while in the custody of the Dunbar Police Department.

The ruling, handed down by Judge Irene C. Berger of the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, marks the conclusion of a nearly year-long legal battle waged by the family of Michael Scott Jr., against the city of Dunbar and two police officers.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

