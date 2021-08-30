Gov. Jim Justice's Bluestone Resources Inc., owes a Caribbean-based investment firm $10 million, according to a petition the company filed in federal court in North Carolina.
It's not the latest debt added to the pile of legal and financial woes for Gov. Jim Justice and his family's land, extraction, and hospitality businesses, but it marks another unpaid bill that a judge has had to order the Justices to pay.
The renewed order for the Justice family to pay Caroleng Investments Limited, a parent company to Mechel Bluestone, stems from Justice's repurchase of Mechel Bluestone in 2015 for significantly less money than he sold it for in 2009.
Caroleng filed a certification of a judgment to be registered in another district. The certification is meant to enforce a judgment against a party, Bluestone Resources in this case, outside of the district where parties litigated the case.
U.S. District Judge for the District of Delaware Richard Andrews presided over the original case that was resolved through arbitration.
Caroleng filed the certification of a judgment in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on July 26.
Caroleng Investments Limited was a parent company to Russian-based Mechel Bluestone in February 2015. At the time, Caroleng was known as Caroleng Investments SPV Ltd.
Justice sold Bluestone to Mechel for $436 million in 2009, and the company became Mechel Bluestone. He paid $5 million for Mechel Bluestone when he bought back the company in February 2015.
Per the terms of the 2015 deal, the Justices made a cash payment of $5 million and also were to pay Caroleng $3 per ton in royalty payments for mined coal, as well defined portions of future sales.
Caroleng claimed Bluestone withheld royalty payments for the mined coal, and Bluestone claimed it had withheld money as “setoffs” against amounts that it overpaid Caroleng.
Caroleng noted in court documents that there was a clause in the companies' 2015 sale agreement that prevented Bluestone from keeping “setoff” payments.
Caroleng initially filed a petition against Bluestone and the Justice family in April 2018 in U.S. District Court in Delaware. The company sought to have the case arbitrated, per the terms of the 2015 sale.
An arbitration is a way to settle a dispute outside of court, and courts can enforce agreements reached through arbitration.
A three-person panel arbitrated the case in Paris, France, in October 2019, two years into Justice's first term as governor. The panel filed a report in May 2020 that ordered Bluestone to pay Caroleng $10,132,520.20 in damages, fees and interest.
In June 2020, attorneys for Bluestone asked the panel to reconsider and revise some of its key findings and holdings from the arbitration. The panel “rejected” Bluestone's request “in its entirety,” saying its award was “final and binding,” according to court documents.
Andrews closed the Delaware-based case in June 2021.
The filing to enforce the arbitration agreement comes as the Justice family battles with former financial partners in court over allegations of fraud, breach of contract, conspiracy and breach of fiduciary responsibility.
On May 30, The Wall Street Journal published a report that Swiss financial services company Credit Suisse Group was working with the Justice family’s Bluestone Resources Inc., to recoup money from Credit Suisse’s investments in Greensill Capital.
Greensill Capital, a United Kingdom-based company, filed for bankruptcy in March.
Greensill loaned Justice's Bluestone Resources $850 million as part of a deal the companies made in May 2018, according to a lawsuit Justice and his family filed against the company days before Greensill filed for bankruptcy.
Justice said he personally guaranteed the $850 million.
The Justice family also sued Carter Bank in June, claiming its executives schemed to cause the family to default on hundreds of millions of dollars in loans after the bank's founder, Worth Carter, died in 2017.
Justice has described Worth Carter as being a close friend, and he delivered a eulogy for Carter at his funeral in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Carter Bank and the bank’s board of directors filed motions to dismiss the Justices’ case against them, saying the family filed the lawsuit as a delay tactic to avoid paying the bank.
Last month, Carter Bank, based in Martinsville, Virginia, filed two confessions of judgment against the governor and his wife, Cathy Justice, claiming they owe the bank $58 million.
In March, the IRS filed a tax lien against the governor's daughter, Jillean Justice-Long, for $8 million. The lien, filed in the Greenbrier County Clerk’s Office, is for the 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2017 tax years.
Justice-Long is president of The Greenbrier resort.
In July, Gov. Justice told West Virginians and local media to “sit back and wait and watch” to see how the pending litigation plays out.