A federal district court in West Virginia has given the green light for a class-action lawsuit challenging the shortcomings of the state’s foster care system.
The case, first filed in 2019, aims to address systemic deficiencies in the foster care system on behalf of the approximately 6,100 children in foster care across the state.
Plaintiffs first sought class-action status in a motion filed in September 2020. The case was dismissed in 2021, leaving that motion undecided.
However, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the dismissal in 2022, allowing the class-action motion to be renewed in May 2023.
U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Goodwin of state’s Southern District granted the motion Thursday, writing in his order that the case was “tailor-made” for class resolution.
The case is being brought by A Better Childhood, in partnership with West Virginia law firm Shaffer & Shaffer and the nonprofit organization Disability Rights of West Virginia.
In a news release following Goodwin’s decision, Marcia Robinson Lowry, lead plaintiff for the class and executive director of A Better Childhood, expressed satisfaction with the court’s ruling. The ruling paves the way for the case to move forward and for the plaintiffs to present evidence supporting their claims, she said.
In its ruling, the court determined the plaintiffs successfully demonstrated that the Department of Health and Human Resources, which oversees the foster care system, maintained insufficient placement options for children.
The case included expert testimony that the DHHR’s inability to adequately place children put them at an “unreasonable risk of harm.” The court also noted the DHHR’s failure to involve families in the case planning process and to establish permanency plans for children further exacerbated the issue.
Additionally, the court found the plaintiffs’ evidence supported claims of heavy caseloads and chronic understaffing, directly contributing to the elevated risk of harm. The court ruled the situation was portrayed as a long-standing problem, with the state also allegedly neglecting to provide essential community-based mental health services to children in its care.
According to Lowry, the case will underscore the state’s prolonged negligence and the detrimental affects it has on vulnerable children. She emphasized that the state’s responsibility is to safeguard children, not to subject them to further harm through a dysfunctional system.
In a statement, Rich Walters, a partner at Shaffer & Shaffer, drew attention to the decades of failure by DHHR to adequately support West Virginia’s children.
“For decades DHHR has failed the children of West Virginia, not only by directly placing them in harm’s way but also by failing to prepare them for life after foster care,” he said.
Goodwin’s decision, he said, would aid in the ongoing effort to protect children and address the deep-rooted issues within DHHR.
A Better Childhood is a national nonprofit advocacy organization that uses legal means to reform child welfare systems facing dysfunction across various states. The organization is currently involved in cases in New York, New Jersey, Mississippi, Oregon, Alaska, California and Texas.
The lawsuit is one of several involving state-run services.
A federal suit has been filed over the deaths of inmates in the state’s prisons and jails, as well as alleged substandard conditions and overcrowding in those institutions. The state also faces a class-action lawsuit brought by roughly 70 women who were allegedly recorded by a hidden camera in the locker room at the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute.
The lawsuits are a cause of concern for Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, who is Minority Chair of the Legislature’s Health and Human Resources Committee. Pushkin also sits on the Homeland Security and Jails and Prisons committees, in addition to chairing the state Democratic Party.
According to Pushkin, the recent lawsuits filed against the DHHR, the Department of Corrections and the West Virginia State Police reflect mismanagement on the part of Gov. Jim Justice.
“Unfortunately, in this case, more than just the governor’s wallet will suffer. It’s nearly 8,000 children in foster care, thousands of prisoners and corrections officers, and Lord knows how many women cadets who had their privacy and dignity violated at the State Police Academy,” Pushkin said.
The Governor’s Office declined to comment on the foster care lawsuit Friday. However, Jessica Holstein, interim communications director for the DHHR, provided information via email highlighting steps the agency has taken to help children in foster care.
According to information provided by Holstein, the DHHR has implemented several initiatives, including a webinar to educate foster parents and the public about available services, as well as an assessment to streamline access to mental and behavioral health services for children and families.
Other measures include the use of ChildStat, an accountability tool used by senior leadership of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services to monitor and track progress on key performance indicators. DHHR also developed an informal Youth Advisory Council, allowing senior leadership of the Bureau for Social Services to meet regularly with children aging out of state care to hear their concerns.
The agency also implemented an email reporting system for mandated reporters in the education field to report suspected abuse or neglect, and launched the Children’s Crisis and Referral Line, 844-HELP4WV, to connect families to services, Holstein said.
These services include Children’s Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization teams, which de-escalate behavioral health crises by phone or in person, and the Children with Serious Emotional Disorders Waiver program, which provides additional Medicaid support to children ages 3 to 21 with serious mental, behavioral, or emotional health needs. According to the DHHR, the goal of the program is to help keep children with their families rather than placing them in a facility or a group home.
