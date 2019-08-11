Crime report: Aug. 11, 2019

The following crimes were reported to the Charleston Police Department between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7:
East District:
Kanawha Boulevard East 600 block, breaking and entering auto, Aug. 1, 12:01 a.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, petit larceny, Aug. 1, 2:30 a.m.
Kilby Street 1500 block, simple possession of marijuana, Aug. 1, 4:30 a.m.
Washington Street East 1500 block, grand larceny, Aug. 1, 1 p.m.
Hinton Terrace 300 block, petit larceny; breaking and entering auto, Aug. 1, 5 p.m.
Washington Street East 1500 block, domestic battery, Aug. 1, 5:10 p.m.
Charleston Town Center, open container — first offense, Aug. 1, 5:30 p.m.
John Norman Street 1000 block, battery; obstructing officer; disorderly conduct; auto tampering; fleeing from officer; no vehicle, Aug. 1, 7:45 p.m.
Charleston Town Center, trespassing; battery, Aug. 1, 9:10 p.m.
Civic Center Drive, obstructing officer, Aug. 1, 10:40 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East/Chesapeake Avenue, possession with intent/delivery of a controlled substance, Aug. 2, 5:08 a.m.
Washington Street East 1600 block, breaking and entering auto, Aug. 2, 11:30 a.m.
Spring Street/Bigley Avenue, reckless driving, Aug. 2, 5:40 p.m.
Virginia Street East 500 block, possession of a controlled substance, Aug. 2, 7:50 p.m.
Charleston Town Center 3000 block, petit larceny, Aug. 2, 9:30 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 700 block, grand larceny, Aug. 2, 11 p.m.
Slack Street/Bullitt Street, simple possession of marijuana, Aug. 3, 7 a.m.
Virginia Street East, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators; DUI Blood Alcohol Content of .008 or more, Aug. 3, 7:11 a.m.
Elizabeth Street 300 block, battery, Aug. 3, 11:20 a.m.
Civic Center Drive 200 block, receiving or transferring stolen goods — felony, Aug. 4, 12:30 a.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 1300 block, breaking and entering, Aug. 4, 11:17 a.m.
Donnally Street 300 block, fraudulent use of a credit card — value less than $1,000; petit larceny, Aug. 4, 3 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 1500 block, stolen auto/auto theft, Aug. 4, 3 p.m.
Donnally Street 300 block, fraudulent use of a credit card — value less than $1,000; petit larceny, Aug. 4, 3 p.m.
Lee Street East 1300 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, Aug. 4, 5:30 p.m.
Smith Street 800 block, trespassing; petit larceny, Aug. 4, 7 p.m.
Dixie Street 1500 block, petit larceny, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, simple possession of controlled substances; Warrant — State Court, Aug. 5, 7:58 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, stolen auto/auto theft, Aug. 5, 9 p.m.
Lee Street East 1400 block, stolen auto/auto theft, Aug. 5, 10:29 p.m.
Beauregard Street 300 block, open container — first offense; trespassing, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.
Nancy Street 500 block, trespassing, Aug. 6, 10:45 a.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, Aug. 6, 11:30 a.m.
Brooks Street 400 block, disorderly conduct, Aug. 6, 1:15 p.m.
Washington Street/Bradford Street, open container — third offense, Aug. 6, 5:30 p.m.
Capitol Street 200 block, malicious wounding/unlawful assault, Aug. 6, 9:51 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 100 block, breaking and entering, Aug. 6, 11 p.m.
Richard Street 900 block, petit larceny, Aug. 7, 3 a.m.
Washington Street East 1600 block, simple possession of controlled substances, Aug. 7, 7:15 a.m.
Quarrier Street/Clendenin Street, fraudulently obtaining food or lodging; absconding; Warrant — State Court, Aug. 7, 10:34 a.m.
Lee Street East 1500 block, grand larceny, Aug. 7, 10:49 a.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 700 block, simple possession of controlled substances, Aug. 7, 1:41 p.m.
Charleston Town Center, shoplifting — first and second offense, Aug. 7, 7:20 a.m.
South District:
Dorchester Road 1500 block, fleeting from officer; no vehicle, Aug. 1, 7:50 a.m.
Washington Avenue 4800 block, domestic battery, Aug. 2, 2:30 p.m.
Washington Street West 1500 block, stolen auto/auto theft, Aug. 2, 8 p.m.
Venable Avenue 3500 block, battery, Aug. 3, 3:47 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 6500 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, Aug. 3, 4:52 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 3800 block, petit larceny, Aug. 3, 10:50 p.m.
Cantley Drive first block, breaking and entering auto, Aug. 4, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge Road 1000 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, Aug. 4, 4:19 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 5400 block, petit larceny, Aug. 4, 6 p.m.
Angel Terrace 200 block, breaking and entering auto, Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m.
Alex Lane 100 block, petit larceny, Aug. 4, 11 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 3100 block, brandishing, Aug. 5, 12:48 a.m.
Stricker Road 100 block, domestic battery; petit larceny, Aug. 5, 1:15 a.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 400 block, disorderly conduct; trespassing; obstructing officer, Aug. 5, 9:39 a.m.
Alex Lane 100 block, simple possession of marijuana, Aug. 5, 10:01 a.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 3500 block, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators — first offense and subsequent offenses, Aug. 6, 4:05 a.m.
Gordon Drive 900 block, fraudulent use of a credit card — value of $1,000 or more, Aug. 6, 5:42 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast/Thayer Street, destruction of property — felony; domestic assault, Aug. 6, 10:02 a.m.
Mountain Road 1300 block, petit larceny, Aug. 6, 11 p.m.
53rd Street Southeast/MacCorkle Avenue Southeast, shots fired, Aug. 6, 3:58 p.m.
Virginia Avenue 3100 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, Aug. 7, 1 a.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 6300 block, simple possession of controlled substances, Aug. 7, 3:03 a.m.
Castlegate Road 700 block, petit larceny, Aug. 7, 3:15 a.m.
Cantley Drive first block, simple possession of marijuana, Aug. 7, 9:10 a.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 5700 block, petit larceny; fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, Aug. 7, 1:01 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 5700 block, domestic battery, Aug. 7, 2:15 p.m.
Oakwood Road 200 block, battery, Aug. 7, 6:45 p.m.
West District:
Kanawha Boulevard West 100 block, petit larceny, Aug. 1, 1:11 a.m.
7th Avenue West 3100 block, breaking and entering auto, Aug. 1, 2 a.m.
Beech Avenue 700 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, Aug. 1, 4:30 a.m.
Delaware Avenue/Wyoming Street, robbery — first degree, Aug. 1, 9 a.m.
Lee Street West 100 block, open container — third offense, Aug. 1, 10:42 a.m.
7th Avenue West 2300 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, Aug. 1, noon.
Summers Street first block, battery; brandishing, Aug. 1, 1:09 p.m.
Patrick Street Plaza, petit larceny, Aug. 1, 2 p.m.
Washington Street West 3600 block, child neglect resulting in injury, Aug. 1, 4:12 p.m.
4th Avenue/Stockton Street, domestic battery; abduction of person; kidnapping or concealment of child; Warrant — State Court, Aug. 1, 6:10 p.m.
Woodward Drive 800 block, possession of a controlled substance, Aug. 1, 11 p.m.
Washington Street West 1900 block, robbery — first degree, Aug. 1, 11:30 p.m.
Washington Street West/Edgewood Drive, simple possession of marijuana, Aug. 2, 12:55 a.m.
Bigley Avenue 1500 block, DUI Driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs; simple possession of controlled substances; Warrant — State Court, Aug. 2, 3:35 a.m.
Woodland Drive/Baird Drive, shots fired, Aug. 2, 4:55 a.m.
Kanawha Boulevard West 1500 block, threats of terrorist acts, Aug. 2, 8 a.m.
Daisy Drive 1600 block, stolen auto/auto theft, Aug. 2, noon.
Washington Street West 1200 block, identity theft; fraudulent schemes, Aug. 2, 1:57 p.m.
Smith Street 800 block, petit larceny, Aug. 2, 5:15 p.m.
Central Avenue/Glenwood Avenue, battery, Aug. 2, 5:30 p.m.
Hutchinson Street 2000 block, strangulation, Aug. 2, 6 p.m.
Hills Plaza, destruction of property — misdemeanor, Aug. 2, 10 p.m.
Interstate 77 South, Charleston, simple possession of marijuana; DUI Driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs, Aug. 3, 1 a.m.
Mathews Avenue/Beech Avenue, persons prohibited from possession firearms — felony, Aug. 3, 1:30 a.m.
Virginia Street West 400 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, Aug. 3, 9:32 a.m.
Delaware Avenue 300 block, burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, Aug. 3, 2 p.m.
Rosalie Drive 1100 block, stolen auto/auto theft; petit larceny, Aug. 3, 4 p.m.
Roane Street 100 block, grand larceny, Aug. 3, 4:17 p.m.
Central Avenue 600 block, domestic battery, Aug. 3, 7:27 p.m.
Griffin Drive 1200 block, burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, Aug. 3, 10:20 p.m.
Davis Circle 1700 block, strangulation, Aug. 3, 10:22 p.m.
6th Street 800 block, domestic battery, Aug. 4, 2:30 a.m.
Park Avenue 700 block, burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; Warrant — State Court, Aug. 4, 5 a.m.
Washington Street West/Pennsylvania Avenue, simple possession of marijuana, Aug. 4, 7:33 a.m.
Lee Street West, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, Aug. 4, 6:09 p.m.
Lee street West 100 block, trespassing; open container — third offense, Aug. 4, 10:30 p.m.
Virginia Street West 700 block, obstructing officer; shoplifting — first and second offense; failure to process/fingerprint, Aug. 4, 9:40 p.m.
Hall Street 700 block, petit larceny, Aug. 5, 7:57 a.m.
Garrison Avenue/Pacific Street, simple possession of controlled substances; Capias — Failure to Appear, Aug. 5, 9:13 a.m.
Lee Street West 100 block, open container — third offense, Aug. 5, 9:50 a.m.
Parsons Court first block, destruction of property — misdemeanor; breaking and entering, Aug. 5, 3:17 p.m.
Bream Street 500 block, breaking and entering auto; fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, Aug. 5, 9 p.m.
Swarthmore Avenue 400 block, possession of a controlled substance, Aug. 6, 12:33 a.m.
Delaware Avenue 100 block, trespassing, Aug. 6, 10:12 a.m.
Bigley Avenue 1700 block, breaking and entering, Aug. 6, 10:12 a.m.
Washington Street West 300 block, trespassing; open container — third offense, Aug. 6, 11:55 a.m.
Lee Street West 100 block, open container — first offense, Aug. 6, 12:44 p.m.
Smith Street 800 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, Aug. 6, 4:20 a.m.
Washington Street West/Greendale Drive, simple possession of controlled substances, Aug. 6, 11:16 a.m.
5th Avenue West 3400 block, domestic battery, Aug. 6, 11:30 p.m.
3rd Avenue 1600 block, breaking and entering, Aug. 7, 12:30 a.m.
Spring Street, Driver’s License — Operating vehicle without a license, Aug. 7, 8 p.m.
Kemp Avenue 1700 block, malicious wounding/unlawful assault, Aug. 7, 9:12 p.m.