Crime Report: July 21, 2019

The following crimes were reported to the Charleston Police Department between July 11 and 17:
East District:
Franklin Avenue 1600 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 11, 8 a.m.
Washington Street East 1600 block, possession of a controlled substance; obstructing officer, July 11, 8 a.m.
Washington Street East 1200 block, open container — third offense, July 11, 1:47 p.m.
Washington Street East 1500 block, simple possession of marijuana; DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators — first offense and subsequent offenses, July 11, 1:55 p.m.
Charleston Town Center, petit larceny, July 11, 2 p.m.
Smith Street 800 block, petit larceny, July 11, 2 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 1500 block, petit larceny, July 11, 4 p.m.
Lee Street West/Pennsylvania Avenue North, open container — second offense, July 11, 7:15 p.m.
Washington Street East 1600 block, simple possession of controlled substances; petit larceny, July 12, 12:27 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, robbery — first degree. July 12, 4 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, domestic violence, July 12, 5 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, domestic battery, July 12, 6:58 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, malicious wounding/unlawful assault, July 12, 8:15 p.m.
Capitol Street 20 block, battery, July 12, 10:40 p.m.
Quarrier Street 700 block, petit larceny, July 13, 10:10 a.m.
Civic Center Drive 100 block, Fugitive from Justice, July 13, 1:33 p.m.
Charleston Town Center, possession of a controlled substance; shoplifting — first and second offense, July 13, 3:38 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, battery, July 13, 4 p.m.
Laidley Street 200 block, battery, July 13, 4:44 p.m.
Capitol Street 300 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 13, 11:30 p.m.
Court Street 100 block, destruction of property — felony, July 14, 12:25 a.m.
Stadium Place 1000 block, shots fired, July 14, 1:55 a.m.
Laidley Street 200 block, battery, July 14, 2:16 a.m.
Jackson Street 1500 block, grand larceny, July 14, 3 a.m.
Leon Sullivan Way 500 block, fraudulently obtaining food or lodging; absconding; obstructing officer; forgery of a public document, July 14, 10:05 a.m.
Twilight Drive/Slack Street, possession of a controlled substance; DUI Driving Under the Influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs, July 14, 12:18 p.m.
Pinnacle Drive 30 block, battery, July 14, 1:39 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, July 14, 2:02 p.m.
Crest Road 800 block, domestic battery, July 14, 7:21 p.m.
Ruffner Avenue/Washington Street East, registration card not signed, carried and exhibited on demand; no proof of insurance; defective equipment; expired registration; Capias — Failure to Appear, July 15, 10:52 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, shots fired, July 16, 6:24 a.m.
Court Street/Lee Street East, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators — first offense and subsequent offenses, July 16, 1:20 a.m.
Charleston Town Center, breaking and entering auto, July 16, 3 p.m.
Interstate 77 South 100 MM, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators — first offense and subsequent offenses, July 16, 5:17 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, Domestic Violence Petition violation, July 16, 7:43 p.m.
Court Street, falsely reporting an emergency incident, July 17, 8:01 a.m.
Washington Street East 1500 block, simple possession of controlled substances; violation of probation, July 17, 12:52 p.m.
Quarrier Street 1300 block, simple possession of controlled substances; Warrant — Municipal Court, July 17, 8:32 p.m.
South District:
Presidential Drive 2000 block, petit larceny, July 11, 11:11 a.m.
58th Street Southeast 400 block, battery; domestic battery, July 11, 11:37 a.m.
Dorchester Road 1500 block, identity theft, July 11, 4:56 a.m.
Venable Avenue 5400 block, burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, July 12, midnight.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 5700 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, July 12, 9:01 a.m.
South Park Road 800 block, domestic battery, July 12, 3:43 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 6300 block, possession with intent/delivery of a controlled substance, July 13, 12:42 a.m.
RHL Boulevard 200 block, fraudulent schemes; forgery/uttering, July 13, 1 p.m.
41st Street Southeast 400 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 13, 1 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 5700 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, July 13, 2:21 p.m.
RHL Boulevard 200 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, July 13, 5:36 p.m.
South Park Road, fleeing in vehicle, July 14, 11:11 a.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 5600 block, breaking and entering, July 15, 12:30 a.m.
53rd Street Southeast/MacCorkle Avenue Southeast, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators — first offense and subsequent offenses, July 15, 2 a.m.
Interstate 64 East at 57 MM, reckless driving; construction zone; speeding, July 15, 6:36 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast/43rd Street Southeast, simple possession of marijuana, July 15, 7 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 5200 block, domestic battery; Violation of Bond, July 16, 12:01 a.m.
Interstate 64 East at 57 MM, reckless driving; construction zone; speeding, July 16, 7:15 p.m.
Lucado Road 100 block, breaking and entering auto, July 16, 9 p.m.
Alex Lane 100 block, breaking and entering auto (attempt only), July 17, 3:25 a.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 5200 block, stolen auto/auto theft, July 17, 4:53 p.m.
RHL Boulevard 200 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, July 17, 8:27 a.m.
West District:
Falcon Drive 2200 block, domestic battery, July 11, 4:20 a.m.
Piccadilly Street 500 block, impersonation of law-enforcement officer or official, July 11, 10:30 a.m.
Chandler Drive/Sissonville Drive, possession of a controlled substance, July 11, 12:40 p.m.
Mary Street, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators, DUI Blood Alcohol Content of .008 or more; DUI Driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs; Capias — Failure to Appear, July 11, 12:59 p.m.
Pennsylvania Avenue South 500 block, open container — second offense, July 11, 5:20 p.m.
Grandview Drive 1500 block, petit larceny, July 11, 6 p.m.
Sissonville Drive 2300 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 11, 6:46 p.m.
Lee Street West 100 block, open container — third offense, July 11, 7:30 p.m.
Hunt Avenue/Hazelwood Avenue, No proof of insurance; leaving the scene — property damage, July 12, 8:12 a.m.
Watts Street 800 block, brandishing; Warrant — State Court, July 12, 9:44 a.m.
Baker Lane 200 block, petit larceny, July 12, noon.
Randolph Street, obstructing officer, July 12, 12:37 p.m.
7th Avenue West 2000 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor; breaking and entering, July 12, 1:40 p.m.
Hanna Drive 800 block, simple possession of marijuana, July 12, 5 p.m.
3rd Avenue 1600 block, Domestic Violence Petition violation, July 12, 6:48 p.m.
Lee Street West 100 block, open container — third offense, July 12, 9:50 p.m.
5th Avenue West 3100 block, petit larceny, July 13, 2:19 a.m.
Washington Street West 700 block, strangulation, July 13, 10:54 a.m.
Washington Street West 1600 block, marijuana — possession with intent to deliver, July 13, 3:30 p.m.
Tinder Avenue 1000 block, Murder — first degree; overdose, July 13, 4 p.m.
Patrick Street Plaza, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 13, 4:53 p.m.
Woodward Drive 800 block, burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, July 13, 5 p.m.
Adams Street 600 block, grand larceny, July 13, 5:42 p.m.
Hillcrest Drive first block, stolen auto/auto theft, July 14, 12:05 a.m.
7th Avenue 1200 block, domestic battery, July 14, 1:20 a.m.
Kanawha Boulevard West 1600 block, forgery/uttering, July 14, 3:05 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard West 1600 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, July 14, 5:20 p.m.
Central Avenue 800 block, malicious wounding/unlawful assault, July 14, 11:45 p.m.
Anaconda Avenue 800 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 15, 12:33 a.m.
Main Street 600 block, assault, July 15, 7 a.m.
Roane Street/Delaware Avenue, Capias — Failure to Appear; DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators — first offense and subsequent offenses, July 15, 10:11 a.m.
Kanawha Boulevard West 1600 block, harassing/threatening phone calls, July 15, 12:27 p.m.
Interstate 64 East at 58 MM, reckless driving; construction zone; speeding, July 15, 6:49 p.m.
Central Avenue 1100 block, Fugitive from Justice; persons prohibited from possessing firearms — felony; Warrant — State Court, July 15, 10:59 p.m.
Frame Street 1400 block, breaking and entering, July 16, 9:30 a.m.
Washington Street West 1200 block, petit larceny, July 16, 10 a.m.
Delaware Avenue 300 block, Capias — Failure to Appear; petit larceny, July 16, 12:24 p.m.
Virginia Street West 700 block, fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, July 16, 1:56 p.m.
Madison Street 700 block, breaking and entering, July 16, 2 p.m.
Frame Street/McQueen Street, battery, July 16, 2:49 p.m.
Mathews Avenue 900 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 17, 11:28 a.m.
Alethea Street 100 block, breaking and entering auto, July 17, 9 p.m.
Washington Street West/Rebecca Street, simple possession of controlled substances, July 17, 11:50 p.m.