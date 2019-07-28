Crime report: July 28, 2019

The following crimes were reported to the Charleston Police Department between July 18 and 24:
East District:
Virginia Street East 1400 block, simple possession of marijuana; DUI less than .150, July 18, 4:13 a.m.
Greenbrier Street/Washington Street East, simple possession of marijuana; simple possession of controlled substances; Warrant – Municipal Court, July 18, 11:25 a.m.
Young Street 1000 block, breaking and entering, July 18, 5 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, simple possession of marijuana, July 18, 11 p.m.
Leon Sullivan Way 200 block, battery, July 19, 2:34 a.m.
Washington Street East/Elizabeth Street, simple possession of marijuana; Warrant – State Court, July 19, 11:45 a.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, possession of a controlled substance; Warrant – State Court, July 19, 2 p.m.
Sidney Avenue/Washington Street East, disorderly conduct, July 19, 2:30 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, domestic battery; brandishing, July 19, 5 p.m.
Delaware Avenue 500 block, shoplifting – first and second offense, July 19, 9:34 p.m.
Civic Center Drive 100 block, petit larceny, July 19, 10:30 p.m.
Smith Street 1100 block, breaking and entering auto, July 20, 12:20 a.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, petit larceny, July 20, 1 a.m.
Capitol Street 300 block, burning, or attempting to burn, insured property, July 20, 1:16 a.m.
Walker Road 800 block, burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, July 20, 3:30 a.m.
Sidney Avenue/Washington Street East, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators – first offense and subsequent offenses, July 20, 11:30 a.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, brandishing, July 20, 12:15 p.m.
Court Street/Quarrier Street, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators – first offense and subsequent offenses; DUI Driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs, July 20, 1:25 p.m.
Washington Street East/Brooks Street, grand larceny, July 20, 1:35 p.m.
Clay Square, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, July 20, 1:51 p.m.
Dee Drive 100 block, breaking and entering; stolen auto/auto theft, July 20, 4 p.m.
Washington Street East/Ruffner Avenue, assault, July 20, 5 p.m.
Stadium Place 1900 block, domestic battery, July 20, 8:15 p.m.
Jackson Street 1500 block, stolen auto/auto theft, July 20, 9:30 p.m.
Piedmont Road/California Avenue, simple possession of marijuana, July 21, 1:42 a.m.
Greenbrier Street 1400 block, destruction of property – misdemeanor, July 21, 7 a.m.
Jackson Street 1500 block, strangulation, July 21, noon.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, simple possession of controlled substances, July 21, 12:45 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, shots fired, July 21, 5:10 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, domestic battery, July 21, 10:49 p.m.
Hardman Drive 1900 block, obstructing officer, July 22, 6:30 a.m.
Washington Street East 1000 block, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, July 22, 7:50 a.m.
Charleston Town Center, trespassing, July 22, 9:21 a.m.
Washington Street East 1000 block, embezzlement less than $1,000, July 22, 12:30 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, domestic battery, July 22, 2:55 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, July 22, 5 p.m.
Charleston Town Center, shoplifting – first and second offense, July 22, 6:10 p.m.
Washington Street East 1000 block, fraudulently obtaining food or lodging; absconding, July 22, 7 p.m.
Leon Sullivan Way 400 block, trespassing, July 23, 9:19 a.m.
Interstate 77 South at 97 MM, speeding; DUI – Suspended or Revoked operators; DUI Blood Alcohol Content of .008 or more, July 23, 10:50 a.m.
Hardman Drive 1900 block, receiving or transferring stolen goods – misdemeanor; simple possession of controlled substances, July 23, 12:12 p.m.
Washington Street East 1300 block, possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, July 23, 2 p.m.
Interstate 77 South MM 98.8, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators; DUI Blood Alcohol Content of .008 or more, July 23, 3:37 p.m.
Greenbrier Street/Rutledge Road, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators – first offense and subsequent offenses, July 24, 11:30 a.m.
Leon Sullivan Way 500 block, trespassing, July 24, 11:54 a.m.
Capitol Street 200 block, forgery/uttering, July 24, 12:45 p.m.
Interstate 77 Northbound/99, reckless driving, July 24, 12:56 p.m.
Washington Street East 1000 block, grand larceny, July 24, 1:30 p.m.
Thompson Street 400 block, trespass in structure or conveyance, July 24, 2:30 p.m.
Court Street 300 block, grand larceny, July 24, 4 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 1500 block, discharging firearm in city limits, July 24, 9:48 p.m.
South District:
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 6600 block, simple possession of marijuana, July 18, 7:45 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 5700 block, simple possession of marijuana, July 18, 9:30 p.m.
Sherwood Road 800 block, petit larceny, July 19, 4:35 p.m.
Interstate 77 East at 57 MM, construction zone; speeding, July 19, 7:53 p.m.
58th Street Southeast 400 block, petit larceny, July 19, 9 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 4900 block, forgery/uttering, July 20, 12:50 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 6400 block, trespassing; Capias – Failure to Appear; fleeting from officer; no vehicle, July 20, 5 p.m.
Venable Avenue 3500 block, battery, July 20, 6:45 p.m.
Venable Avenue 4300 block, stolen auto/auto theft, July 20, 7 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 4700 block, destruction of property – misdemeanor, July 20, 10 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 6300 block, simple possession of marijuana, July 20, 11:57 p.m.
48th Street Southeast/MacCorkle Avenue Southeast, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators; DUI Blood Alcohol Content of .008 or more, July 21, 1:39 a.m.
South Park Road 600 block, domestic assault, July 21, 1:50 a.m.
Westminster Way 800 block, possession of a controlled substance, July 22, 4:45 p.m.
Wilkie Drive 1100 block, petit larceny, July 23, 7:40 a.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 6500 block, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators – first offense and subsequent offenses, July 23, 12:01 p.m.
Loudon Heights Road 1300 block, grand larceny, July 23, 2:14 p.m.
South Ruffner Road 500 block, petit larceny, July 23, 2:45 p.m.
Westminster Way 800 block, domestic battery, July 23, 10 p.m.
Angel Terrace 200 block, grand larceny, July 23, 8:15 p.m.
50th Street Southeast/MacCorkle Avenue Southeast, DUI – second offense; DUI – Suspended or Revoked Operators; DUI Blood Alcohol Content of .008 or more, July 23, 11:51 p.m.
Westminster Way 800 block, trespassing, July 24, 3:52 p.m.
West District:
Interstate 77 South 100 MM, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators – first offense and subsequent offenses, July 18, midnight.
Amity Drive 900 block, fraud and related activity in connection with access devices; breaking and entering auto, July 18, 7 a.m.
Patterson Street 100 block, domestic battery; fleeing from officer; no vehicle; obstructing officer, July 18, 10:36 a.m.
Virginia Street West, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators; DUI Blood Alcohol Content of .008 or more, July 18, 12:32 p.m.
6th Avenue/Florida Street, petit larceny, July 18, 2 p.m.
Washington Street 1600 block, simple possession of controlled substances; DUI Driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs, July 18, 2:45 p.m.
Hills Plaza, domestic battery, July 18, 3:55 p.m.
Maple Road 800 block, petit larceny, July 18, 4 p.m.
Washington Street West 2000 block, burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, July 18, 10 p.m.
5th Avenue West 3400 block, grand larceny, July 18, 11:57 p.m.
Grant Street 500 block, robbery – first degree, July 19, noon.
Virginia Street West 700 block, disorderly conduct, July 19, 5:02 p.m.
Central Avenue 900 block, domestic battery, July 19, 11:06 p.m.
27th Street West 500 block, trespass in structure or conveyance, July 20, 1:55 a.m.
Sissonville Drive 2300 block, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators, DUI Blood Alcohol Content of .008 or more, July 20, 11:11 a.m.
Pennsylvania Avenue 800 block, stolen auto/auto theft, July 20, noon.
Chester Road 800 block, fraudulent schemes, July 20, 2 p.m.
4th Avenue 1900 block, domestic battery; strangulation, July 20, 2:49 p.m.
7th Avenue 1600 block, destruction of property – misdemeanor, July 21, 7:51 a.m.
Stephen Avenue 1000 block, persons prohibited from possessing firearms – felony, July 21, 9:50 p.m.
Sissonville Drive 2300 block, breaking and entering, July 21, 10 p.m.
Temple Street 1000 block, brandishing, July 22, 3:30 a.m.
Violet Street 2000 block, domestic assault, July 22, 2 p.m.
Grant Street 500 block, theft of utilities, July 22, 3:38 p.m.
Mary Street 300 block, littering; trespassing, July 23, 3 a.m.
Randolph Street 600 block, trespassing, July 23, 8:12 a.m.
Lee Street West 100 block, trespassing, July 23, 9:59 a.m.
Washington Street West 600 block, shoplifting, July 23, 4:29 p.m.
Lee Street West 100 block, open container – third offense, July 23, 6:50 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard West 1600 block, obstructing officer; breaking and entering, July 24, 12:20 a.m.
Melrose Drive 600 block, stolen auto/auto theft, July 24, 1 a.m.
Red Oak Street 1500 block, petit larceny, July 24, 7 a.m.
Stuart Street 1300 block, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators – first offense and subsequent offenses, July 24, 2:05 p.m.
Lee Street West 100 block, open container – third offense, July 24, 4:42 p.m.
Red Oak Street 1400 block, marijuana – possession with intent to deliver, July 24, 5:55 p.m.
Edgewood Drive 1000 block, destruction of property – misdemeanor, July 24, 8 p.m.
Hunt Avenue 600 block, brandishing, July 24, 8:55 p.m.