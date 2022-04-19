Counsel for the two remaining defendants in West Virginia’s ongoing opioid litigation spent Tuesday breaking down testimony from Dr. Andrew Kolodny, an expert witness called by the state, as they attempted to show how their clients were not responsible for the influx of opioids into the state.
Attorneys Harvey Bartle and Donna Welch -- representing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LLC and a group of companies that are part of Allergan Finance LLC, respectively -- argued that their clients followed policies and prescribing guidelines endorsed and approved by agencies including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
Those agencies and the physicians who prescribed the drugs should be the ones held responsible for the large increase in prescription opioids that flooded into West Virginia from the 1990s into the 2010s, the attorneys said.
Kolodny, who serves as medical director of Opioid Policy Research at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University, spent part of last Thursday and all of Monday walking the court through an analysis he performed on opioid consumption in West Virginia.
Through that analysis, Kolodny asserted that there is no medical reason to explain the increase in opioid prescriptions in the United States or in West Virginia, which has been described by many as “ground zero” for the nation’s ongoing drug epidemic.
Instead, Kolodny testified, the influx of addictive drugs was the result of misleading marketing tactics widely disseminated by pharmaceutical companies, including Teva and Allergan.
In her cross-examination, Welch argued that Kolodny’s analysis is flawed, and that his assertions about Allergan’s marketing materials being “misleading” are unfounded.
Evidence presented by the state throughout Kolodny’s testimony, Welch said, rarely focused on drugs manufactured by Allergan. Any marketing materials used by the companies for opioid medications were approved by the FDA, she continued.
Bartle’s arguments for Teva paralleled Welch’s.
Although the defendants in the case are named separately and battling the lawsuit individually, their defense has been similar throughout the trial.
In opening arguments, and again on Tuesday, they argued that their respective opioid medications comprised little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share, with nearly every relevant medication taking up less than 1% of the total.
Kolodny disagreed with the defendants’ assertions. While he conceded that the FDA had made its own mistakes in labeling practices for the addictive drugs -- including not mandating a maximum dosage or duration for prescriptions -- the resulting surge in opioids, he said, was because of a cultural shift in the medical community driven by the pharmaceutical companies.
Those companies, working with professional organizations for pain management, created and disseminated educational materials to erode barriers that previously kept physicians from overprescribing opioids.
Kolodny said policymakers, physicians and advocates who “intended well” were often unknowingly influenced by pharmaceutical companies, which were underwriting educational materials on pain management for clinicians and paying other doctors to endorse their drugs.
Tuesday marked day 12 of the bench trial, which is being presided over by Mercer County Circuit Judge Derek Swope. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey initially filed the lawsuits on behalf of the state in Boone County in 2019, but the litigation was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel.
The state is alleging that the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioid medications.
West Virginia also alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
On Monday, West Virginia reached a $99 million settlement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson that was initially named as a defendant in the litigation. Janssen was removed from the trial after the settlement.
The trial is scheduled to continue at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the ceremonial courtroom at the Kanawha County Courthouse, in Charleston.