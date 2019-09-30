Delegate Caputo's court appearance on battery charge delayed

An initial appearance in Kanawha County Magistrate Court for Delegate Mike Caputo, D-Marion, was pushed back until November.
Caputo was set to appear Monday in connection to a misdemeanor charge of battery alleged to have occurred during the Legislative session. A criminal complaint states he faces one charge, but details two back-to-back episodes.
In the first, Caputo “either pushed, hit, or kicked” open the door, striking doorman Logan Casterline. After the incident, Casterline allegedly sought medical attention at a local hospital. Casterline suffered from a rib contusion as a result, according to his attorney.
After the door incident, the complaint states, Caputo pushed Delegate Sharon Lewis Malcolm, R-Kanawha, out of the way with his elbow and “advised her to get the ‘F’ out of his way.”
If convicted, Caputo faces a maximum of one year in jail and $500 fine.