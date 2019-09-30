You are the owner of this article.
Delegate Caputo's court appearance on battery charge delayed

Delegate Mike Caputo
Delegate Mike Caputo, D-Marion, has been charged with kicking open the chamber’s door, injuring a doorman, and then elbowing a female House Republican.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo

An initial appearance in Kanawha County Magistrate Court for Delegate Mike Caputo, D-Marion, was pushed back until November.

Caputo was set to appear Monday in connection to a misdemeanor charge of battery alleged to have occurred during the Legislative session. A criminal complaint states he faces one charge, but details two back-to-back episodes.

In the first, Caputo “either pushed, hit, or kicked” open the door, striking doorman Logan Casterline. After the incident, Casterline allegedly sought medical attention at a local hospital. Casterline suffered from a rib contusion as a result, according to his attorney.

After the door incident, the complaint states, Caputo pushed Delegate Sharon Lewis Malcolm, R-Kanawha, out of the way with his elbow and “advised her to get the ‘F’ out of his way.”

If convicted, Caputo faces a maximum of one year in jail and $500 fine.

Reach Jake Zuckerman at jake.zuckerman@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-4814 or follow @jake_zuckerman on Twitter.​

