The man shot by Charleston police following a standoff with officers in April was arraigned in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Denaul Dickerson, 33, pleaded not guilty to an 11-count indictment. He’s charged with three counts of attempted malicious assault of a law enforcement officer, three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, one count of attempted malicious assault, assault, battery and two charges related to an alleged breaking and entering incident that occurred at a West Side gas station earlier this year.
Dickerson was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, but Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango continued the hearing after Dickerson disputed the breaking and entering charge. Dickerson was arraigned virtually from South Central Regional Jail on Thursday morning. Salango also continued Dickerson’s $50,000 cash bond.
Dickerson's trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 6.
Charleston Police shot Dickerson on April 30 after he made a “lunging movement” toward officers while wielding two knives, according to the criminal complaint. Dickerson was a suspect in an alleged stabbing attempt, and after officers located Dickerson on the West Side and started speaking with him, Dickerson pulled a knife and started backing away from officers.
Officers can be heard on body camera footage requesting tasers as Dickerson moved away from them. According to the complaint, an officer eventually discharged a taser that was "ineffective" when one of the probes struck Dickerson's backpack. Moments later, officers fired five rounds toward Dickerson, striking him twice.
The incident led to an internal review of the department’s taser inventory, deescalation tactics and non-lethal force policies.
