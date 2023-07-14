A criminal case against the person who made public alleged wrongdoings within the West Virginia State Police is beginning to crumble, according to his attorney.
A domestic violence protection order against Joseph Comer has been dismissed, as likely will be the case with related domestic violence charges, according to attorney David Moye.
Comer, a State Police trooper, authored a letter that included allegations ranging from theft to the placement of a hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the State Police Academy in Institute.
The letter prompted investigations that are still ongoing, the forced resignation of former superintendent Jan Cahill, and the demotion and reassignment of several high-ranking administrators within the State Police.
On the same day Comer had a grievance hearing with the department, he was arrested on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery. Moye said the charges, and the protective order, stemmed from an incident involving Comer and the mother of his child. That woman also is a state trooper.
According to Moye, the woman filed a motion to dismiss the protective order and has recanted her story.
While Moye declined to discuss the specifics of the confidential family court hearing during which the order was dismissed, he said, “I can tell you that other sources and other documents I have show that [the alleged victim] has completely recanted her story.”
Moye said the woman was coerced by her direct State Police supervisor to make the allegations.
“He is the one that ordered her to go get the DVP, and he is the one that went and got the criminal charges, so she was doing this at the behest of the West Virginia State Police,” Moye said.
The protective order was filed in Marion County because that’s where the woman lived. Criminal charges were filed in Ritchie County, where the alleged incident occurred. Comer lives in Jackson County.
Moye also said he has emails and texts from Cahill and other high-ranking officials that support the existence of a conspiracy against Comer.
“He’s admitted that he authored that letter, so that kind of put a target on his back,” Moye said of Comer.
Moye, also a former trooper, expressed satisfaction with Gov. Jim Justice’s actions in response.
“I was a member of the State Police myself. I’ve been through a lot of different administrations, and I’m familiar with all of them,” Moye said. “I’ve just never seen one like that before.”
He also said he trusts Cahill’s replacement, Lt. Col. Jack Chambers, who is investigating the matter and trying to address issues within the department.
“I trust [that] what he’s doing right now is the right thing, and he’s trying to get the department back on the right track,” Moye said. “I just hate that Cahill’s administration has placed a black eye on them like it has. But I do think the right things are being done right now.”
Justice declined to comment on the case during an administration briefing earlier this week, saying he plans to have Chambers update the public on the situation next week.
The Governor’s Office declined to comment further on Friday.
Previously, the Justice administration has stated the criminal case against Comer would have to “play itself out.”
“I’m the most impatient guy in the room, and I want us to be fair and work within the constraints that we have to work within,” the governor said. “At the same time, I want us to act. That’s all there is to it. We’ve had enough. You know, when there’s smoke, there’s fire.”
