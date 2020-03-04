Drennen among 77 indicted by Kanawha grand jury

A Kanawha grand jury has indicted a Clendenin man on nine charges including murder, attempted murder and malicious assault of a law enforcement officer in connection with the string of violent events on Charleston’s West Side on Feb. 11.
Authorities believe 27-year-old Joshua Andrew Drennen killed Barbra Steele, 77, in her Georgia Street home before going on a subsequent violent crime spree, ending a Charleston Police Officer shooting him on Bigley Avenue.
Drennen is one of 77 defendants indicted by the grand jury, according to a press release from the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.
Drennen is scheduled to be arraigned before Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey at 10 a.m. on March 17.
The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and that person is innocent until proven guilty.
Here is the complete list of indictments.
Judge Tod Kaufman, 9 a.m., Monday
Thomas Jared Bass, 22, of South Charleston, terroristic threats; Brendan A. Booker, 24, of St. Albans, terroristic threats and wanton endangerment; Andre Lamar Coleman, 43, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Sheldon M. Mitchell, 28, of Detroit, conspiracy and drug charges; Jeremy Lee Kiser, 32, of Huntington, possession of a stolen vehicle, grand larceny and second offense shoplifting; Craig E. McClung, 50, of Charleston, third offense driving while impaired; Ahmad M. Moore, 21, of Akron, Ohio, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, conspiracy and drug charges; Robert Brian Person, 51, of Hurricane, third offense DUI and second offense driving suspended revoked for DUI; Danny R. Schoolcraft, 60, of Hurricane, terroristic threats; Kassandra Dawn Stewart, 31, of South Charleston, third offense shoplifting; Robert Lee Webb, 48, of Dunbar, third and subsequent offense driving suspended revoked for DUI; Rodger A. Washington Jr., 25, of South Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, persons prohibited from possessing firearms
Judge Duke Bloom, 9:30 a.m., Monday
Della Joan Barker, 41, of Cross Lanes, conspiracy and drug charges; Damon Cline, 83, of Elkview, wanton endangerment; Russell Anthony Czerpak, 25, of Culloden, grand larceny and second offense shoplifting; David A. Hill, 34, of Henderson, conspiracy and drug charges; Heather Michelle Lambert, 33, of Hurricane, grand larceny and second offense shoplifting; Nathan Glen Johnson, 33, of Charleston, third offense driving suspended revoked for DUI; Dennis Herman Niehenke, 65, of Charleston, failure to register as a sex offender; William P. Oscha III, 69, of Dupont City, distributing and exhibiting material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and prohibited child erotica
Judge Charles King Jr., 1:30 p.m., March 16
Gregory Gene Abbott Jr., 45, of Charleston, third offense driving suspended revoked for DUI and third offense shoplifting; Brian Allen Halstead, 37, of Charleston, breaking and entering and petit larceny; John J. Holstein II, 24, of South Charleston, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, escape and fleeing causing property damage; Robert Edward Larue, 41, of Ypsolanti, Michigan, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device and unlawful possession of an access device; Robert D. Lewis, 35, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Casey Moss, 24, of Charleston, grand larceny and breaking and entering auto; Michael Oakes, 35, of Cross Lanes, strangulation, domestic battery, fleeing with reckless indifference to others, fleeing while DUI, destruction of property, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, DUI causing bodily injury and leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury; Markale Thomas, 25, of Dunbar, child abuse causing bodily injury and domestic battery; Richard William Thorton, 28, of Parkersburg, attempted murder
Judge Jennifer Bailey, 10:00 a.m., March 17
Joshua Andrew Drennen, 27, of Clendenin, murder, petit larceny, first-degree robbery, malicious wounding, assault during the commission of a felony, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted first-degree robbery, attempted murder and malicious assault of a law enforcement officer; Qynell Tyree Bradshaw, 24, of Charleston, domestic battery, prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm and prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Alexander Martel Brown, 37, of Charleston, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and first-degree robbery; Gary Lee Canterbury, 42, of Charleston, failure to register as a sex offender and third offense shoplifting; Ivan Delvalle-Cintron, 46, of Charleston, attempted bank robbery; Paul Lee Erwin, 37, of Cross Lanes, strangulation, domestic assault and unlawful restraint; Austin G. Goins, 25, of Cross Lanes, burglary and petit larceny; Austin Scott Gould, 21, of Charleston, strangulation; John Curtis Lucas, 38, of Charleston, strangulation, malicious wounding and domestic battery; Matthew M. Meadows, 34, of Chesapeake, conspiracy, drug charges and reckless driving; Jody A. Perdue, 41, of Racine, conspiracy and drug charges; Kristen Pritt, 20, of Montgomery, burglary and grand larceny; Lucas Dunford, 20, of Montgomery, burglary and grand larceny; James Delbert Reed Jr., 42, of Sissonville, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Travone T. Saunders, 27, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges and persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Justin David Tate, 37, of Frazier’s Bottom, grand larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle; Michael Allen Wheeler, 47, of Charleston, burglary and petit larceny
Judge Carrie Webster, 1:30 p.m., March 17
Brian Scott Bryant, 35, of St. Albans, third offense driving while license revoked for DUI and fleeing on foot; Joshua Lee Holbert, 39, of Charleston, forgery and uttering, breaking and entering and petit larceny; Bruce Wayne Elswick Jr., 33, of Charleston, forgery and uttering; Jeri Melinda Gibson, 49, of Dunbar, breaking and entering and petit larceny; Robert Alexander Hull, 40, of Cabin Creek, strangulation and domestic battery; Zachary Allen Knotts, 45, of Fairmont, terroristic threats, intimidation of and retaliation against public officers and employees and computer harassment; Megan Rose Lycans, 35, of Charleston, burglary, petit larceny, breaking and entering, grand larceny, possession of stolen vehicle, fleeing in vehicle from police while DUI and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Kanundra N. Robinson, 45, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Christopher G. Smith, 47, of St. Albans, conspiracy and drug charges; Kenneth Eugene Washington, 23, of Nitro, malicious wounding, assault during the commission of a felony and wanton endangerment
Judge Tera Salango, 10:30 a.m., March 20
Michael J. Bellew, 44, of Charleston, attempted murder and malicious wounding; Robert Lee Patton Jr., 29, of Charleston, attempted murder and malicious wounding; Dantae D. Davis, 31, of South Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, persons prohibited from possessing firearms and battery on a police officer; Brian Delon Jenkins, 43, of Charleston, malicious wounding; Dervell P. Nurse, 28, of Akron, Ohio, conspiracy, drug charges and second offense domestic battery and strangulation Tyler William Mullins, 29, of Hurricane, escape; Earl T. Newhouse, 37, of Lake, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, persons prohibited from carrying concealed weapons, conspiracy and drug charges; Donald Chadburn Wurster, 21, of St. Albans, burglary, grand larceny, first-degree arson and possession of a stolen vehicle; Bethani Faith Wurster, 23, of St. Albans, burglary and grand larceny
Judge Joanna Tabit, 10:30 a.m., March 23
Justin Ray Carte, 26, of St. Albans, third-degree arson, breaking and entering, petit larceny and and destruction of property; Amy B. Dorsey, 46, of Hurricane, conspiracy and drug charges; Ronald Wayne Forbus II, 38, of Charleston, second offense failure to register as a sex offender; Robert Lee Legg Jr., 42, of Charleston, grand larceny, possession of stolen vehicle and fleeing on foot and second offense unlawful taking of a vehicle; Summer Breanne Paradise, 49, of Spring Hill, forgery and uttering, forgery and uttering of a public record and obstructing; Timothy A. Rollins, 57, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Terry Lee Spradlin II, 33, of Clendenin, fleeing in vehicle from police while DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, burglary and petit larceny; John Joseph Steadman, 38, of Charleston, wanton endangerment, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, domestic battery and domestic assault; Jeffrey Gordon Sutler, 45, of Charleston, burglary; James Tirrell Lucas, 36, of Charleston, burglary; Justin Andrew Vannatter, 36, of St. Albans, burglary, petit larceny and persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Christopher Patrick Young, 52, of Elkview, wanton endangerment