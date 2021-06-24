A Clendenin man will see the remainder of his life from behind bars.
Joshua Andrew Drennen, 28, was sentenced to life in prison with no mercy on Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder earlier this year. He received an additional 92 years for other crimes committed during a string of violent events in 2020.
In February 2020, Drennen killed 77-year-old Barbara Steele inside her home. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, according to Charleston police.
The killing began a spree of crimes that then saw Drennen attack a woman and carjack her vehicle, which he crashed soon after. He then attempted a second carjacking, which was unsuccessful.
Drennen then encountered Charleston Police Patrolman Terrence “Austin” Casto on Bigley Avenue, striking him multiple times in the head with an antique iron. After taking Drennen to the ground, Casto fired his service weapon at Drennen, striking him twice and bringing an end to the incident.
Drennen was convicted in May on charges of murder, petit larceny, first-degree robbery, malicious wounding, assault during the commission of a felony, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted first-degree robbery and malicious assault of a law enforcement officer.