A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent-turned-investigative executive for AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. testified Friday at the opioid trial in Charleston about drug diversion control regulations and what the company’s policies were to follow them.
The trial, taking place before Senior U.S. District Court Judge David Faber at the Robert C. Byrd U.S. Courthouse, centers around allegations made by Cabell County and the city of Huntington against the “Big Three” drug wholesalers of sparking the opioid crisis by sending 127.9 million opiate doses into Cabell County from 2006-14. A reduction in the amount of pills shipped led opioid users to turn to illicit drugs, the plaintiffs said.
But the defendants cast blame on the DEA, stating that the regulator sets opiate shipment quotas and never responded when they would report suspicious orders. They also blamed doctors and West Virginians’ history of poor health as reasons for the high number of shipments.
A half-day of trial Friday was filled with testimony from David May, vice president of corporate security and diversion control for AmerisourceBergen.
Plaintiff attorney Mark Pifko used May’s testimony to build a record of regulations, protocols and policies held within AmerisourceBergen ahead of next week’s testimony from Steve Mays, vice president of regulatory affairs for AmerisourceBergen.
David May got his start with the DEA as an intern and spent the next three decades there, before joining AmerisourceBergen in 2014 to oversee its diversion control program. He said he had a relationship with senior DEA members, but was hired on his merit.
“As you ask the question, it sounds like I was hired because I could leverage some of those relationships in some way,” he said. “That would be inappropriate and [I would] absolutely never.”
Pifko asked May if he had firsthand knowledge if prescription opioids had been diverted into the illicit market. May said that while he was a DEA agent, yes, but, as an AmerisourceBergen employee, he would “learn” of actions taken by the regulator but doesn’t know if those actions led to arrests or convictions.
“That would indicate to me there was some activity related to diversion,” he said, later adding, “Certainly the overprescribing of opioids over time has contributed significantly to the epidemic.”
May said AmerisourceBergen delivers opioids every day to pharmacies to be dispensed. They have no visibility from the time the substances leave their distribution center and go to the pharmacies.
“I cannot say, as I sit here today, that there is a correlation between the pharmaceutical supply of opioids, big or small, [and] how that has contributed to the illegal market,” he said.
While he agreed the United States and West Virginia are suffering an ongoing opioid crisis, he said he was unsure about Cabell County’s, noting that prescription rates are down to 2003 levels.
“Do I know the level of folks that are getting treated in Cabell County who suffer opioid use disorder? I do not,” he said, later adding, “I think there has been tremendous improvement on the issue. I think we still have a long way to go in terms of opioid misuse.”
Pifko pointed to a slide that May presented in 2006, which said the “Big Three” wholesalers had a 90% market share of the distribution industry, not just opioid supplies, despite there being more than 800 wholesalers.
Another slide said it was the company’s due diligence to know their customers. May said, when taking on a new customer, they ask for a lot of information and look into their history. They want to know who their top prescriber is and research that doctor to make sure they’re legitimate. They also get information about the distributors the business has used in the past.
The defendants’ attorneys have maintained that there was no way for them to know what other distributors had sent or were sending to the pharmacies, because the DEA withheld that information.
May said AmerisourceBergen didn’t keep the information taken prior to 2007, but has done so since it entered into an agreement with the DEA when its Orlando, Florida, distribution center was temporarily shut down.
He said that, when he joined the company, regulation and company policy were to cancel suspicious orders, but what a suspicious order means under regulation is vague.
“I think a suspicious order is one AmerisourceBergen said, ‘We believe this fits into the realm of what the regulation states is a suspicious order,’” he said.
He said that realm includes looking at orders of unusual size, ones that deviate from the normal pattern or a pharmacy that has unusual frequency.
FTI Consulting, which employs former DEA agents, was asked to do an audit of the division for $250,000 and identify gaps or improvements that needed to be made. The news media was not allowed to see some of the report’s findings because of Faber favoring the defendant’s objection to the documents because they held private company and pharmacy information.
Cabell County attorney Paul Farrell Jr. said keeping the documents private went against transparency.
“This is an open court, and we object to the sealing of any document or testimony to abate a public nuisance,” he said.