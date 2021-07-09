Opioid distributors accused by Cabell County and Huntington of pumping an excessive amount of pills into the area presented a witness Friday they hope will persuade a judge to toss testimony surrounding a lack of blocked orders.
The testimony was given before U.S. District Court Judge David Faber in a case in which the city and county seek $2.6 million to abate the opioid crisis after AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson shipped more than 127 million dosage units of opioids into the county from 2006 to 2014.
At its height, West Virginia was receiving three times the opioids as the national average.
The defense, however, points to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, doctors and a history of bad health in West Virginia as the culprits.
John “Tri” MacDonald, an expert in data analytics related to the pharmaceutical supply chain, said Friday that West Virginia has a history of having a higher drug volume per capita compared to the rest of the United States. In 2005, the state averaged 15.3 prescriptions per person, 41% higher than the national average. By 2015, it was 21.8, about 72% higher than the national average.
In the category of non-opioid pain relievers from 2013-16, West Virginia averaged 24% more than the national average. For opioids, it was 30% higher than the national average, he said.
From 2006-18, 85% of Cardinal Health’s shipments were noncontrolled substances. But, of the 15% of controlled substances they shipped, half were opioids, Cabell attorney Mike Fuller said.
As part of his analysis, MacDonald reviewed the DEA opioid shipment data set formed by plaintiffs’ witness Craig McCann, a data analyst, and methodologies from James “Ralf” Rafalski, a retired diversion investigator at the DEA who used McCann’s data to come up with his determination.
Rafalski’s testimony was taken by Faber conditionally. The judge is expected to rule at a later time whether it will be entered into the record and taken into consideration as to the defendants’ guilt.
Rafalski previously testified that the defendants all failed in flagging suspicious orders because they failed to conduct due diligence when a pharmacy ordered more than its monthly opioid threshold. No matter which system the defendants’ shipment data was put into, Rafalski said, anywhere from 20% to 99.8% of their shipments — amounting to millions of pills — should have been flagged and reported to the DEA. But, combined, the companies reported just 415 of 189,100 transactions.
MacDonald said the methodologies applied to noncontrolled products shipped by Cardinal Health from 2006-18 also show the vast majority of medication — for thyroid, high blood pressure, diabetes and other conditions — should not have been shipped.
“It’s indiscriminate,” he said. “It just flags.”
He said he is aware that Cardinal Health had a suspicious-order monitoring system, which leaned on pill shipment threshold limits and that he believes it was executed as designed. He said he was not offering an opinion on whether the thresholds were accurate.
“I was looking for indications of the process, not to validate that each step of the process in each instance took place,” he said.
A lot of opioid shipment thresholds set by the companies were set at three times the average number of opioids shipped, Fuller said, suggesting that distributors were upping the average by setting thresholds so high.
MacDonald said he could not say if the distributors’ systems were good or not; He was saying Cardinal Health followed the system it put in place.
Not every due diligence report was reviewed by MacDonald, who said he was not doing an audit. He said he looked them over on a sample level and could tell that due diligence, such as site visits, was being done.
MacDonald said Rafalski’s methodology did not account for a growth of pharmacies or a growth in the number of prescriptions during the time frame.
Fuller asked which due diligence files MacDonald reviewed to make his opinions. He said the defense turned over a couple-dozen files as part of evidence exchanged in the case. Fuller said, likewise, that MacDonald did not look at national trends of a growing opioid crisis for part of his analysis.
Referring to a document regarding a congressional hearing on opioid abuse in the country, Fuller read a line that said, “While OxyContin diversion and abuse appear to have begun more in rural areas like Appalachia, it now has spread to urban areas.” Another report said, “Rural communities [like in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia] were reportedly being devastated by the abuse and diversion of OxyContin.”
Fuller asked if distributors should have taken that into account, but MacDonald said he was unsure how that was relevant to individual orders that should have been blocked. He said the number of pills being shipped matched that prescribed by doctors.
From 2006-14, Cardinal Health shipped 131 million pills to West Virginia, which has a population of 1.8 million people. Comparatively, Texas received 79.3 million pills for its population of 25.2 million. Illinois, with a population of 12.8 million, received 77.9 million opioids.
MacDonald said a lot of factors play into that, such as market share. It does not have any effect on him evaluating single orders, he said.
“Pointing out that one state is larger than the other does not provide context to me,” he said.