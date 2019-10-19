Dunbar man shot, killed in interstate shooting in Charleston

A Kanawha County man was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 77 Friday night, according to a Charleston Police Department news release.

Antwan Curnell, 28, of Dunbar, was shot at approximately 9 p.m. near the Westmoreland exit ramp, police say. He was transported to CAMC General, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Curnell was driving a white Toyota 4-Runner with two adult female passengers when one or more suspects in another vehicle fired multiple shots in their direction. Curnell lost control of his vehicle and struck the suspect vehicle before crashing into the guardrail. The female passengers reported no injuries.

The suspect vehicle, described by police as blue with front and side damage, fled northbound on I-77. Charleston Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 304-348-8111. Callers can remain anonymous.

