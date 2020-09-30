A Dunbar woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony charges stemming from a January 2019 stabbing death in St. Albans.
Courtney Wallace, 22, pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault and second-degree murder in the death of Cheri Simpson. Wallace stabbed and killed Simpson in a home on Furlong Avenue, in St. Albans, on Jan. 17, 2019.
When police were called to the home, officers found Wallace in the hallway, covered in blood and naked from the chest down, according to the criminal complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court.
Wallace refused to follow police orders and tried to escape officers by kicking at them, according to the complaint. Officers then saw Simpson lying on the floor, not breathing, with stab wounds to her front and rear torso.
Simpson's daughter, who was inside the home at the time, told police Wallace stabbed her mother multiple times with a kitchen knife, then climbed on top of Simpson's body and started performing sexual acts on her.
Wallace then urinated beside of Simpson's body, her daughter told police. Emergency crew members rushed Simpson to Thomas Memorial Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries, according to the complaint.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey ordered Wallace to take a second mental evaluation on Jan. 27 to determine her competency. A prior evaluation found Wallace overall was competent to stand trial and was competent at the time she is accused of killing Simpson.
Bailey scheduled Wallace's sentencing for Nov. 17. She faces 10 to 40 years in prison for the second-degree murder charge and up to five years for the first-degree sexual abuse charge.