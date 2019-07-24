Dunbar woman's trial set in deadly stabbing, sexual abuse case

A trial date has been set in the case of a Dunbar woman accused of stabbing and killing a St. Albans woman and then sexually abusing her body.
Courtney Shawn Wallace, 21, appeared before Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey on Tuesday for her arraignment on felony charges of murder and first-degree sexual abuse in an incident that took place earlier this year.
On the afternoon of Jan. 17, the St. Albans Police Department responded to a call on Furlong Avenue about a stabbing incident, according to a criminal complaint obtained in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
When police entered the residence, they saw Wallace standing in the hallway covered in blood and nude from the chest down.
The complaint alleges she refused to follow orders given by police and tried to get away before they were able to get her under control.
Officers then saw Cherri Simpson lying on the floor with stab wounds to her front and rear torso and said she appeared to not be breathing.
Her daughter, Lillie Simpson, said Wallace had taken a kitchen knife and stabbed her mother multiple times, performed sexual acts on her unresponsive body, and then urinated on the floor beside it.
Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority arrived on the scene and started CPR on Simspon and then transported her to Thomas Memorial Hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.
Wallace pleaded not guilty to the charges, and Bailey set her trial for 9 a.m. Nov. 12.
Wallace is being held in South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond for the charge of first-degree sexual abuse and no bond for the murder charge.