Attorneys for opioid manufacturers in West Virginia's ongoing trial called an economist to the stand Wednesday. He testified that numerous expert witnesses called by the state failed to prove a “causal” relationship between actions taken by the manufacturers and “opioid-related harm” in the Mountain State.
Sean Nicholson, a professor at Cornell University and director of the school’s Sloan Program in Health Administration, performed his own analysis of several analyses by doctors, marketing experts and epidemiologists previously called as witnesses by the state government.
Nicholson, who was called as an expert witness by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., did not testify on the amount of opioid prescriptions filled in West Virginia or the marketing tactics undertaken by manufacturers to drive up demand of those drugs.
Instead, he said, he was there to speak only to how other expert witnesses interpreted and presented that data. Based on what he reviewed, Nicholson said experts called by the state “did not perform a causal analysis for [any] of the alleged improper conduct” from the manufacturers.
Association and observation, Nicholson said, are “not reliable methods” for establishing if one action led to another.
In this case, Nicholson said, experts should have taken into consideration any factors that could have led to an increase in the number of opioid prescriptions and opioid use during the time studied. Compliance protocols from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration would have been one of those factors, Nicholson said.
In cross-examination, attorneys for the state argued that, despite studying the health care industry, Nicholson has no background expertise in medicine, pharmacology or epidemiology. Those who testified for the state -- such as pharmaceutical marketing expert Matthew Perri, epidemiologist Katherine Keyes and Dr. Danesh Mazloomdoost and others -- have different backgrounds than Nicholson, the attorneys said.
Those backgrounds -- specifically epidemiology, the lawyers argued -- have different thresholds for what constitutes “cause,” especially in a public health scenario. As Nicholson testified as an economist, they said, he lacks the qualifications to assert if those analyses were done incorrectly or call into question their findings.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey originally filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court. It later was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope became the presiding judge.
Swope indicated earlier this week that closing arguments in the trial, which began April 4, will begin next week.
The state alleges pharmaceutical companies Teva and a group of firms owned by Allergan Finance created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction associated with prescription opioid medications.
The government also alleges that the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications.
They’ve also argued that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share, with nearly every relevant medication taking up less than 1% of the total, that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs and not to market opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The government additionally is asking Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments.
The trial will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Kanawha County Courthouse, in Charleston.