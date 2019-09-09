Elkview woman sentenced to prison after baby ingests meth

An Elkview woman apologized to a Kanawha circuit judge on Monday for her conduct during her trial earlier this year.
Miranda Taylor, 25, told Judge Tod Kaufman she wanted “a chance” before he sentenced her to spend between one and five years in prison Monday.
A jury convicted Taylor on May 30 of two counts of child neglect for placing her then-9-month-old son in a situation in which he ingested meth in July 2018.
Kaufman removed Taylor from the courtroom during closing remarks by her defense attorney. She had made several outbursts throughout the trial.
A bailiff tased Taylor while jurors deliberated her case on May 30 amid a scuffle in the hallway outside of the courtroom.
“I’m sorry about how I acted the last time I was in court,” Taylor said before Kaufman handed down her sentence Monday. “That was a little uncalled for.”
Taylor was convicted of child neglect causing bodily injury, which carries a sentence of one to three years in prison, and child neglect causing substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, which carries a sentence of one to five years in prison.
Kaufman sentenced Taylor to the recommended sentences for each charge, but he ordered she serve them concurrently, meaning she would serve at least one year in prison at minimum.
Taylor will receive credit for the 199 days she served in jail.
Kaufman also ordered that Taylor will be under supervision for two years when she is released from prison, and she will have to submit to a registry for 10 years after she leaves prison.
After Taylor’s conviction, Kaufman had ordered she receive a diagnostic evaluation, and Kaufman said Monday no recommendations for mental health treatment were made in the evaluation.
Taylor was at a machine shop near Charleston, just outside of city limits, on July 16, 2018, when she contacted her sister saying something was wrong with her 9-month-old son.
Emergency medical personnel took the baby to Charleston Area Medical Center Women and Children’s Hospital, where doctors found the infant had amphetamine in his body.
Doctors also found the baby to be at risk of kidney failure as a result of the amphetamine.
The baby was treated and monitored at the hospital for two days before he was released.
Taylor is incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail.