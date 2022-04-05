Keeping people from being exposed to opioids is the key factor in preventing addiction, experts testified in a landmark opioid trial Tuesday.
Dr. R. Corey Waller, managing director of Health Management Associates Institute on Addiction, testified that exposure to opioids is the biggest risk factor in whether someone would become addicted to opioids — prescription or not — during the second day of the second opioid trial to take place in West Virginia in as many years.
Tuesday featured testimony from Waller and Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. Gupta previously served as director of the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy and as chief health officer and director of the Kanawha- Charleston Health Department.
Gupta’s testimony was presented via a prerecorded video of depositions he participated in for this case from 2021. Waller testified via video in the ceremonial courtroom in the Kanawha County Courthouse.
Under questioning from Elizabeth Smith for the state of West Virginia, Waller testified about the nature of addiction, particularly how a person’s brain responds to exposure to opioids. He said the effects of opioid addiction can be permanent, once a person has been exposed.
While there are naturally occurring opioid substances in the human body that provide some pain control and mood stabilization by releasing dopamine, man-made opioids provide a drastically larger amount of dopamine to the brain, decreasing pain and increasing feelings of pleasure.
When synthetic opioids increase dopamine levels in the brain, the body works to decrease them, which can cause permanent neurological damage, Waller said.
Prescription opioids and heroin function similarly in the human brain, Waller said.
“The fundamental piece of addiction is really a core disruption of the part of the brain responsible for reward,” he said.
Waller said the most important factor in potential opioid addiction is exposure, with other indicators being a person’s environment and genetics and whether they engage in other risky behavior.
Marc Williams, who represents Teva Pharmaceuticals, conducted questioning on behalf of the defendants Tuesday. He played a clip of Waller speaking at a conference in 2017.
In the clip, Waller said, “For anybody to stand up and tell you we’re going to blame it on, you know, somebody telling us something, that’s a cop-out,” referring to opioid abuse.
Under questioning again by Smith, Waller said the clip was used out of context. He said he had been talking about the complexities that came along with opioids, and the academic requirements and data doctors need to hold themselves accountable to in the future.
Gupta’s deposition was taken in September, according to timestamps in the video, before the U.S. Senate confirmed him as director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.
Much of Gupta’s testimony, which lasted four hours, included reviews of reports from his time as West Virginia’s chief health officer that compiled data about drug overdoses and substance abuse in the state.
When asked to rank public health issues when he began working for the state, Gupta said opioids were at the top.
“The top three problems that you asked, were the opioid crisis, the opioid crisis and the opioid crisis,” Gupta said.
Gupta’s testimony indicated that, while opioid and illegal substance abuse in West Virginia far exceeded national trends, its rates of health issues, including cancer, arthritis, diabetes and private workplace injuries, did not increase at the same rate.
Under questioning by a pharmaceutical company attorney, Gupta said West Virginia’s rate of obesity is higher than other countries, and the state’s population generally is older than the national average.
The data Gupta reviewed with the pharmaceutical company attorney also showed that the majority of people who died from a drug overdose had multiple substances in their systems when they died.
The state alleges that the pharmaceutical companies — Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a group of companies that are part of Allergan Finance LLC and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is owned by Johnson & Johnson — created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioids medications.
West Virginia also alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorneys for the state will present evidence that company executives knew the addictive nature of prescription opioids — originally meant to treat pain in terminal cancer patients — and ignored the dangers and began to more broadly market the drugs for more general pain-related aliments, they said during opening arguments Monday.
They also plan to present evidence that pharmaceutical companies’ programs meant to track and identify suspicious activity were inadequate. Instead of using the data the collected to effectively identify and stop suspicious activity, the drug firms used it for business forecasts, developing marketing call plans and to calculate compensation for sales representatives, the state’s attorneys argue.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications, saying documentation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would support their claims.
They also argue that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share, with nearly every relevant medication taking up less than 1% of the total, that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
Attorneys representing the companies acknowledged that there is a substance abuse epidemic in West Virginia. However, they argue that the epidemic has more to do with residents’ other health-related issues than their companies’ marketing practices.
Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope is presiding in the case, which was originally filed in Boone County Circuit Court and later moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs, and not to market opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The state additionally is asking Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments.
The trial will continue Wednesday. It is expected to last up to two months.