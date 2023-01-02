Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Vigil
People gather at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street (U.S. 60) in Huntington on Sunday for a candlelight vigil after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed there Friday by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — People gathered at the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street in Huntington on Sunday for a candlelight vigil after a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed there Friday.

The girl died after being hit by an off-duty deputy in a Cabell County Sheriff’s vehicle. Authorities have not identified her, but family and friends gathered at the scene over the weekend held signs calling for justice for “Laney” and mourning her young life cut short.

