The family of a man who died from injuries received while in custody of Dunbar police could receive as much as $2 million, according to the results of a settlement reached in the case.
The family of Michael Scott Jr. filed civil litigation against the city of Dunbar after Scott died July 24, 2022. Following mediation, the city agreed to pay a $2 million settlement to Scott’s family.
The case was filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of the family by the firms Calwell Luce diTrapano and Forbes Law Offices. The final settlement and distribution will be considered for approval during a hearing Aug. 15 in the court of Judge Irene C. Berger.
“The sheer amount of the settlement certainly shows an acknowledgment that our claim was meritorious. I reserve any further comment until after the final approval hearing,” attorney Dante diTrapano said.
According to court filings, Scott was arrested and detained July 24, 2022, by officers Zachary Winters and Adam Mason. After Scott was placed in handcuffs, Winters slammed his head into the pavement in what Winters later described as a “suplex,” according to the petition for settlement.
Scott was taken to South Central Regional Jail, where medical staff attempted to treat him before an ambulance was eventually called to the jail, according to the petition.
He was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center, where he was treated for a fractured skull, brain bleeding and pressure within his head.
According to the lawsuit, Scott continued to deteriorate neurologically after his injury and was pronounced dead shortly before 7 p.m. According to a death certificate, he died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.
The lawsuit alleged Winters caused Scott’s injury by slamming his head into the pavement and both officers deprived him of critical medical care.
The $2 million settlement includes all fees, costs and liens.
No charges have been filed against the officers, both of whom are still employed by the Dunbar Police Department.
Officials with the city of Dunbar did not return messages for comment, and Dunbar Police Chief Brian Oxley could not be reached Thursday.
