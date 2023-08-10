Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The family of a man who died from injuries received while in custody of Dunbar police could receive as much as $2 million, according to the results of a settlement reached in the case.

The family of Michael Scott Jr. filed civil litigation against the city of Dunbar after Scott died July 24, 2022. Following mediation, the city agreed to pay a $2 million settlement to Scott’s family.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

