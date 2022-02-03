A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought by former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship against the Charleston Gazette-Mail and several national media companies.
The lawsuit, filed in 2019 in Mingo County Circuit Court, alleged media coverage of Blankenship's unsuccessful U.S. Senate campaign amounted to defamation that left him unable to pursue business opportunities and led to him losing the primary election in May 2018.
The suit cited several repeated, incorrect references to Blankenship having been convicted of a felony or of manslaughter following the deaths of 29 miners at the Upper Big Branch Mine, in Raleigh County, in April 2010.
Blankenship sought $12 billion in damages from defendants including Fox News, CNN, MSNBC and others.
Blankenship was convicted in 2015 of conspiring to violate federal mine safety and health standards -- a misdemeanor -- at Upper Big Branch in the months before the explosion. He was sentenced to one year in prison and was released in spring of 2017.
In a 106-page order, Judge John Copenhaver Jr. wrote that Blankenship "failed to present clear and convincing evidence of actual malice as to each of the moving defendants."
“Accordingly, they are entitled to summary judgment on Mr. Blankenship’s defamation claims against them on this ground," he wrote.
Copenhaver noted the ruling should not be taken as an endorsement of the media company’s errors.
Media are entrusted with the responsibility to report on issues of great importance so that people can make informed decisions while voting, he wrote. Honest mistakes can harm public figures and diminish voters' ability to weigh the issues that affect them.
Erroneous statements, he wrote, are inevitable and, without evidence of actual malice, must be protected.
The order also dismisses claims against defendants for false light invasion of privacy and civil conspiracy.
Blankenship posted on Twitter Wednesday evening that he was “shocked and disappointed” the case was dismissed.
“Other than that, I am at a loss for words,” Blankenship wrote. “Thanks to all of you that understand and who were supportive of my efforts.”
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.