A federal judge sentenced a former doctor who worked for the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Beckley to 25 years in prison Monday for sexually abusing veterans who sought medical care.
Jonathan Yates, 52, pleaded guilty in September to three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors.
U.S. District Attorney Frank Volk additionally sentenced Yates to three years' worth of supervised release when he is released from prison, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
During his plea hearing on Sept. 17, 2020, Yates admitted he inappropriately touched three patients. All of the patients were U.S. military veterans.
In the indictment filed against him in court, Yates was accused of temporarily immobilizing two veterans and molesting them while they were incapacitated.
The veterans had sought treatment from Yates to manage chronic pain through osteopathic manipulative therapy between September 2018 and February 2019.
Several veterans addressed the court at sentencing, describing the trauma and mental anguish that Yates had caused them.
Yates, who was the Whole Health director at the VA Medical Center in Beckley at the time of the abuse, surrendered his medical licenses as a condition of his plea agreement.