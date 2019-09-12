Former Boy Scout leader sentenced to prison for soliciting minors

A former Boy Scout leader from Sissonville will spend at least four years in prison after he admitted to soliciting sexually explicit photos of teenage scouts in his troop in 2016.
During a hearing Thursday before Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango, Kevin Michael Rogier also admitted to sending the boys sexually explicit photos of himself as he pleaded guilty to four counts of soliciting a minor via a computer.
In total, Salango sentenced Rogier, 42, to spend between four and 20 years in prison, per the terms of a plea deal Rogier signed in July. He will receive credit for 15 days he served in jail and 43 days for home confinement.
After he is released from prison, Salango said Rogier will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
“It’s clear to me that you are a very troubled person,” Salango said as she handed down the sentence. “But I feel like you put yourself in this position as a Boy Scout leader to prey on young boys, and you used your authority to manipulate and coerce these kids.”
Rogier has been living under conditions of home confinement since Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him in 2016 after someone from the Buckskin Council of the Boy Scouts, in Charleston, made a complaint to the sheriff's office.
On Thursday, Rogier apologized to his family and the victims in the case.
Rogier’s attorney, Tim Carrico, argued for home confinement for his client, saying Rogier abided by all of the conditions of home confinement for three years and sought psychological treatment earlier this year.
Kanawha Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maryclaire Akers noted the timing of the start of Rogier's treatments, saying he was trying to mitigate his actions.
In addition to the four former scouts who are subject to the court case, Akers said Rogier admitted to soliciting photos from two other scouts, but investigators weren’t able to find any other evidence of those solicitations.
She also said Rogier exchanged photos with a then-17-year-old boy and engaged the boy in a sexual relationship when he turned 18.
Akers said Rogier told a court psychologist that he liked having a position of trust with the scouts.
“This is a dangerous man sitting here,” Akers said. “This is a man who’s dangerous to children.”
After deputies charged and arrested Rogier in 2016, Akers said prosecutors decided to wait until the victims, all in high school, had graduated from high school before pursuing the case in court. She said the victims and their families agreed to that plan.
One of the victims had to take classes through home school, and they all experienced issues in school after Rogier’s case became public.
“They took a lot of grief in high school,” Akers said.
Rogier was taken into custody immediately after Salango handed down the sentence. He was incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail Thursday, awaiting assignment to a state prison.