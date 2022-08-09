Former Clerk's Office employee charged with embezzlement Staff reports Aug 9, 2022 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A former employee of the Kanawha County Clerk’s office has been charged with embezzling more than $21,000 in cash payments that residents made on back taxes.Elizabeth Sampson, 44, of Elkview, is charged with felony embezzlement.According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Sampson was responsible for collecting the payments and transferring them to a different department.Police say she admitted to taking more than $21,000 and using it for personal reasons and to pay bills.Sampson no longer works for the Clerk’s Office, Chief Deputy Clerk David Dodd said Tuesday. Sampson did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Office Elizabeth Sampson Clerk Employee Work Law Criminal Law Commerce David Dodd Embezzlement Kanawha County Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesFather-son combo a potent force at Bridge Road jewelry storeGazette-Mail editorial: Be careful what you wish forSteele seeks to oust Hanshaw as House Speaker in 2023Kanawha State Forest ready to rock this weekendChuck Landon: Numbers not good for WVU, MUTeenager gets 15 years in St. Albans shooting deathCharleston Main Streets announces West Side lighting projectNew owners settle in at Rockefeller retreat in Pocahontas CountyGirls soccer: New-look George Washington hopes to defend titleState Fair of WV returns this week See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 9, 2022 Daily Mail WV Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it'