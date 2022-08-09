Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A former employee of the Kanawha County Clerk’s office has been charged with embezzling more than $21,000 in cash payments that residents made on back taxes.

Elizabeth Sampson, 44, of Elkview, is charged with felony embezzlement.

