A former compliance director for a pharmaceutical company said the company upheld its end of a corporate entity agreement with the federal government arising from findings the company engaged in “off-label promotional practices.”
Cephalon Pharmaceutical, acquired by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. in 2011, entered into a corporate integrity agreement in 2008, after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General found that the company engaged in “off-label marketing of three drugs, Actiq, Gabitril, and Provigil, for uses other than what the Food and Drug Administration approved,” according to a 2008 news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Cephalon’s agreement with the government was the focus of testimony Tuesday afternoon in Charleston. The state of West Virginia has accused Teva and a group of companies owned by Allergan Finance PLLC of engaging in deceptive marketing practices for its opioid medications, causing, in part, the opioid abuse epidemic in the Mountain State.
Karen Lowney began working as the senior director of global compliance for Cephalon in November 2008, about a month after the company paid $450 million in fines and established the agreement with the government.
Lowney testified Tuesday on behalf of her former employer, discussing the terms of the agreement, how Cephalon employees worked to abide by it and how those practices became part of Teva’s operations after it acquired Cephalon.
Most of the terms of the agreement were discussed as practice by Dean Robinson, a former Cephalon sales manager, who testified Monday.
The agreement included policies that the company’s marketing of its medications would always be “on-label.” On-label refers to the health conditions for which the Food and Drug Administration has approved the medications for treatment.
In a 2010 training presentation created by Lowney, the company promoted a “values first, rules second” compliance strategy.
The agreement with the federal government dictated that Cephalon employees couldn’t talk about any “off-label” information about the drugs and had to refer doctors to the company’s medical services department for more information.
The agreement also set forth how the company compiled lists of doctors to whom it could market its opioid medications, Lowney said.
Appropriate doctors included those who treated people with cancer and who were pain management specialists, Robinson said. Sales reps deviated from those standards only to meet with general physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in rural areas, where pain management specialists might be scarce or nonexistent, as well as sports medicine specialists.
Nancy Patterson, representing Teva, and Fred Baker, representing West Virginia, spent a lot of time Tuesday questioning Lowney about a quarterly doctor survey Cephalon completed to determine how well sales reps were complying with the agreement.
Lowney testified that the company talked to between 100 and 200 doctors about their respective interactions with Cephalon reps to determine whether the reps discussed off-label uses for the company’s opioid medications.
“It’s really the opportunity to say, ‘Do we have any potential issues that need to be addressed?’ ” Lowney said.
During the time Lowney was with the company, the rates of off-label conversations between sales reps and doctors decreased, she said.
Countering Lowney, Baker presented evidence that the doctor survey was designed to undercount how many off-label conversations happened, and that between 100 and 200 doctors was a “sample” of doctors and not an accurate representation of Cephalon reps’ interactions with physicians.
Lowney said she was let go from her job in 2012, after Teva purchased Cephalon, because her job was redundant in the new company.
The trial began April 4, and Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope indicated Tuesday that closing arguments in the case will begin next week.
The state alleges the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioid medications.
West Virginia also alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications. They’ve also argued that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share, with nearly every relevant medication taking up less than 1% of the total, that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey originally filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court. It later was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Swope became the presiding judge.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs and not to market opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The government additionally is asking Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments.
The trial will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Kanawha County Courthouse, in Charleston.