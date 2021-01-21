HUNTINGTON — A former employee of the Huntington Tri-State Airport has been accused of embezzling more than $58,000 from the facility.
Melissa Sue Hall, 45, of South Point, Ohio, was charged with felony embezzlement. Her arrest came after an investigation by the Huntington Tri-State Airport Police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.
Hall, who was an accountant for the airport, is accused of stealing over $58,000 from the business, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said in a news release Wednesday.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Wayne County Magistrate Court, Hall left the airport Jan. 8 with $430 in marked cash to be deposited into the airport’s bank account in Ceredo. When she arrived at the bank, all checks meant for deposit were turned over, but only $170 in cash was deposited, with $260 remaining in her car. She did not know the cash had been marked.
Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department investigating Hall stopped her on U.S. 60 after she left the bank and asked her to the step out of the vehicle before she consented to let them search it. Inside the front passenger seat, deputies found the $260 in marked currency, which was meant for deposit. Another $9,334 in cash was also found.
During an interview at the Kenova Police Department, the defendant admitted to taking the money in the deposit, the complaint said. She said the other money was intended to fill the ATM at the airport, but she took it as well.
The criminal complaint also accuses her of stealing money from airport vending machines.
Hall told police she started taking money around April 2020. The total amount of cash she failed to deposit in that time frame was $11,414.64. Combined with the cash found during her Jan. 8 stop, she is so far accused in the complaint of embezzling $21,008.64. While police say she is thought to have embezzled more than $58,000, she has only been charged with $21,008.64 of that so far.
Hall was not listed as an inmate at Western Regional Jail as of Thursday morning.
Brent Brown, director of the airport, declined to speak on the matter Thursday and directed all questions to the Wayne County prosecutor or sheriff’s department.