Former Holz Elementary special education teacher Nancy Boggs, 67, pleaded guilty to 10 misdemeanor counts of battery Tuesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
In November 2021, Boggs was indicted on 23 counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of verbal abuse of a noncommunicative child. The charges stemmed from multiple incidents that occurred at the school in September 2021.
The prosecution agreed to drop the remaining charges, citing Boggs’ age and other factors. She is presently on home confinement.
Boggs faces a year in jail, a $500 fine, or both, on each charge. Judge Maryclaire Akers set Boggs’ sentencing for 9 a.m. Aug. 2.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Boggs admitted to variations of hair pulling; driving children’s heads down into desks with her hands; and yanking children’s chairs out from under them, causing them to fall. Parents representing two of the children were in the courtroom.
Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor George Sitler had no speculation for Boggs’ behavior.
“I don’t really know what motivated her,” Sitler said. “She had a great reputation as a special needs teacher.”
Beth and Craig Bowden, whose son Trenton is identified as “T.B.” in the indictment, filed a civil lawsuit against Boggs in November, a week before the indictment was handed up.
“I guess, yeah, at this point, so much has happened and I do think justice is being served,” Beth Bowden said following Tuesday’s hearing. “To say we’re happy about it ... happy would have been if it hadn’t happened at all. So I feel like justice is being served, and that’s as much as we can ask for.”
Bowden said she and her husband have lobbied for harsher future penalties in such situations. She also mentioned the case’s reliance on video cameras, put in place by a 2019 state law.
“We have put measures in place to catch the abuse happening earlier,” she said, “because the video cameras that have been put in place since 2019 are going to be viewed more often by administrators in the schools.
“We’ve been dealing with this whole scenario since September of last year. So, it’s almost a year later and it still feels very fresh, very sad and, when we hear of different things happening in schools, it triggers that, as well. These are people we trust with our children. I had a wonderful opinion of her prior to finding out she abused my child.”
Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-