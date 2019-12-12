Former jail guard sentenced to prison for attempting to smuggle meth into South Central

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former West Virginia corrections officer to almost four years in prison for attempting to smuggle drugs into South Central Regional Jail.
U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin told James Edward Roach II he'd caused “grievous injury to the corrections system of the State of West Virginia” by first smuggling tobacco into the jail, then attempting to smuggle a package of methamphetamine in April.
Goodwin sentenced Roach to spend 46 months in prison, but he did not order Roach to pay any fines or restitution.
In August, Roach, 47, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, admitting he attempted to smuggle meth into the jail in exchange for cash before he was caught.
“Instead of defending against drugs and contraband being used, he became a facilitator of that behavior,” Goodwin said Thursday. “I find law enforcement officers who commit crimes to have breached a very specific trust.”
Roach worked in the corrections system for 22 years. As a result of his conviction, he no longer is entitled to any benefits, including his pension.
Goodwin ordered Roach be taken to jail until officials determine in which federal prison he will serve his sentence. Goodwin ordered Roach not be taken to South Central Regional Jail or any other jail where inmates may recognize him or know he was a former corrections officer, meaning he'd likely be incarcerated out-of-state.
Roach asked Goodwin for mercy and to give him a short prison sentence, saying he had suffered a gambling addiction and had lost all of his money by the time he agreed to smuggle items into the jail. Roach said he was receiving counseling for his gambling addiction when he attempted to smuggle the meth into the jail.
“I was in desperation when this took place,” Roach said.
In August, Roach admitted he was working at South Central when he agreed to bring contraband into the jail for an inmate, identified as B.B. in the case record, in March.
Roach called a number B.B. provided him and eventually met with a woman who gave him a package and $2,000 on April 4, 2019.
Roach smuggled the package, which he later learned contained cigarettes, into the jail by hiding it in his pants leg, he said.
On April 9, Roach said B.B. gave him a second person's phone number, and Roach set up a meeting with a person, who turned out to be an undercover police officer, according to court records.
When Roach met the person in the parking lot of the Walmart along Corridor G, Roach said he believed he likely was picking up methamphetamine.
Roach was arrested after he retrieved the meth and exited the officer's vehicle.
Goodwin recommended Roach be sent to a low-security prison facility, likely a camp, where he could receive continued counseling and medical care.