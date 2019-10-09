Former justice Neely announces bid to return to WV Supreme Court

Former West Virginia Supreme Court justice Richard Neely announced his candidacy to return to the Mountain State's highest court.
Neely talked with radio hosts Danny Jones and Hoppy Kercheval Wednesday morning about his candidacy before a scheduled news conference at Embassy Suites, in Charleston.
Neely resigned from the Supreme Court in 1995 after serving 22 years on the bench.
Neely, 78, is a partner at the firm Neely & Callaghan, in Charleston. He earned his undergraduate degree in economics from Dartmouth College in 1964, and he earned his law degree from Yale School of Law.
When he retired in 1995, Neely said he was leaving because he'd been part of the court for so long, saying, “When the stories are almost as old as the clerks, it's time to quit.”
Neely left the Supreme Court for private practice.
"I'm cut out more for the private sector, where the objective is to satisfy customers, than I am for government, where the objective is to satisfy employees, service providers, special interests and government contractors," Neely said when he announced his retirement.
Neely was an early supporter of issuing bonds to replace the West Virginia Penitentiary, which the state did in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
At the time of his retirement, Neely also was noted for things he did away from the bench.
Speaking to Kercheval Wednesday, Neely said, “At the end of the day, voters are going to listen to what I tell them is wrong with the court system.”
“It's sort of like Donald Trump,” Neely said. “Nobody asks whether Donald Trump does or doesn't grab women from behind or make racist comments. What they want to know is, 'Is Donald Trump going to make America great again?' If they think he is going to make America great again, they don't care about his personal life.”
In 1981, Neely compared the court to the Ku Klux Klan during a speech to a local business group.
In 1985, Neely fired his government-paid court secretary when she refused to continue to babysit the justice's 4-year-old son. Neely resigned as chief justice, a rotating position, and gave the secretary back her job. A special judicial panel gave him the least severe punishment, an admonishment, for the incident, according to a Gazette-Mail report.
In 1986, Neely filed a lawsuit against TWA for $12,500 after his baggage arrived 70 minutes late at John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York. He sought $3,000 of that as a speaker's fee because he informed fellow passengers about the delay.
He said in 1989 that police can't prevent crime. "It's time for citizens like you and me to go home and get out baseball bats," to attack drug dealers, he said.
In 1990, he said he "wouldn't work within 500 yards of a person with the AIDS virus." In 1993, he told a conference of teenage boys to "tape a rubber to your American Express card and don't leave home without it."
A term in office for a West Virginia Supreme Court justice is 12 years.
The 2020 West Virginia Supreme Court election will be decided by voters during the primary election on May 12, 2020. A total of three seats will be up for election, which means voters have the opportunity to elect the majority of the five-justice court.
Two of the elections are the end of regular terms, those of Margaret Workman and Tim Armstead. Workman last was elected to the court in 2008, alongside former justice Menis Ketchum. Armstead currently is serving out the remainder of what was Ketchum’s unexpired term.
The third election will be a special election to fill what had been former justice Allen Loughry’s unexpired term, which ends in 2024.
Gov. Jim Justice in December 2018 appointed former Raleigh County Circuit Judge John Hutchison to temporarily serve on the court for the roughly 1½ years on the court until the special election can take place under state law. Hutchison is eligible to seek election to complete Loughry's former term.
Justice appointed Armstead in August 2018 to temporarily sit on the court in Ketchum’s place, and he appointed Justice Evan Jenkins to temporarily sit on the court in Robin Davis’ place until special court elections in November 2018.
Voters upheld Gov. Justice’s appointments in the November election, allowing Armstead to complete the rest of what had been Ketchum’s term and Jenkins to complete Davis’.
Including Neely, six people have announced their intention to launch campaigns for the Supreme Court.
Neely had not filed financial disclosure forms, commonly referred to as precandidacy documents, with the Secretary of State's Office at the time he made his announcement Wednesday.
The five people who have filed the financial disclosure forms are current justices Armstead and Hutchison, Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit, Kanawha Family Court Judge Jim Douglas, and Charleston attorney William Schwartz.