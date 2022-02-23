A former Eastern Kanawha County volunteer fire chief faces a criminal charge after an audit of his department’s finances found about $100,000 in purchases over 11 years that weren’t related to the fire department.
Thomas Tucker, 43, of Cabin Creek, is charged with embezzlement.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Tucker resigned from the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department on Oct. 4, 2021, days after the state Auditor’s Office notified the department it would be auditing the department’s expenses.
The audit found several unexplained purchases, including alcoholic beverages, engine work for a vehicle like the one Tucker owned, and a pool pump for an above-ground pool that Tucker owned. Purchases also included grocery trips to Walmart that occurred “very often” and totaled in excess of $100 each, and fuel purchases totaling thousands of dollars from convenience stores, the criminal complaint says.
One purchase was a boat battery on the same day that Tucker posted on Facebook that his personal boat needed a battery, according to the complaint.
In all, Tucker is believed to have embezzled $99,749 between March 8, 2010, and Aug. 16, 2021, the complaint says.
