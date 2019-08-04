Former magistrate sentenced to prison in bribe scheme

A former magistrate and a former bail bonding company owner each were sentenced to prison for tax fraud in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of West Virginia on Friday.
Senior U.S. District Judge Frederick P. Stamp Jr. sentenced former Ohio County Magistrate Harry A. Radcliffe, III, to four months incarceration to be followed by two months of home confinement for tax fraud, United States Attorney Bill Powell said in a news release.
In a separate hearing, U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey sentenced William W. Seelbach, of Fort Meyers, Florida, to three years probation for tax fraud. Seelbach owned W&S Bail Bonding, which operated at A Bail Bonding by ABC of Wheeling.
Stamp ordered Radcliffe to pay $5,500 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, and Bailey ordered Seelbach to pay $83,607, which was paid in full, Powell said.
Radcliffe, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to impede the IRS in April 2019. During tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015, Radcliffe accepted a total of approximately $22,000 in cash payments from Seelbach, which were offered by Seelbach as bribes, Powell said.
The payments were made and received in cash, at least in part, in an effort to impede the IRS in the collection of income taxes. Radcliffe willfully failed to report this income to the Internal Revenue Service, resulting in a total tax loss of $5,500.00. He also failed to report this extra-judicial income to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, Powell said.
Seelbach, 69, pleaded guilty in June 2018 to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States – impede the IRS and one count of failure to file an individual income tax return in 2012.
Seelbach admitted that he failed to file a federal income tax return for 2012 to report $144,030 in income to the IRS, Powell said.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jarod J. Douglas and Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the IRS, the West Virginia Commission on Special Investigations, and the West Virginia State Police investigated.