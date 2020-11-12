Twenty-nine people who, as children, were mentally, sexually, and physically abused by the adults who ran a Christian boarding school in Harrison County will receive $52 million as part of a settlement reached in a civil lawsuit last month.
The people were former students at the now-closed Miracle Meadows School in Salem, where they said school officials cultivated a “culture of silence and secrecy” to hide the abuse from state officials.
The $52 million total comes from multiple settlements the former students received from multiple defendants who were named in the original lawsuits filed in Kanawha Circuit Court.
The parties in the case reached the final settlement on Oct. 27.
The school itself was named as a defendant in the original lawsuits, and the school's former director, Susan Gayle Clark, and the Seventh-Day Adventist Church North American Division were among the original 14 defendants defendants.
The case was settled on behalf of the former students by Brian Kent and Guy D'Andrea with Laffey, Bucci & Kent LLP in Philadelphia.
The former students suffered abuse that included being chained and shackled to beds, sexually assaulted, starved and beaten, according to a news release from the law firm.
“In the most egregious cases, children were duct-taped or handcuffed naked in a 5-by-8-foot room with no toilet except a coffee can, no toilet paper, no shower and no interaction with other students,” Caitlan McCafferty, with Bucci & Kent, said in a news release. “Fed only bread and fruit at one meal and rice and beans at another, students were held in so-called 'quarantine' for weeks, and at times months, on end.”
Miracle Meadows School was founded in 1987, and it was advertised as a Christian boarding school for boys and girls 6 to 17 years of age "who are experiencing difficulty relating in a positive way to family, school, church or community or are experiencing dishonesty, school failure, trouble with the law, spiritual disinterest, poor social skills, adoption issues, and other behavior that is harmful to them and others,” according to one of the original lawsuits.
Authorities in Harrison County became aware of allegations of physical and sexual abuse as early as 1994, D'Andrea said in the news release.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources was investigating allegations of abuse at the school by 1999, but a West Virginia Supreme Court ruling in 2000 limited officials' access to medical records and their ability to interview students.
Kent and D'Andrea said it was difficult for prosecutors to investigate complaints because students came from other states and could be shuttled off to another school quickly to avoid being interviewed. The school’s staff members were brought in on religious work visas and could quickly be sent back to their home countries before authorities could question them.
“For too long, Miracle Meadows was able to thwart the judicial system, allowing the systematic abuse of hundreds of children to continue for decades,” said D’Andrea, who served as lead attorney on the case. “This settlement represents justice for these victims and puts on notice any so-called school official who thinks they can get away with betraying the trust of the families and children in their care.”
The children at Miracle Meadows were particularly vulnerable to abuse, Kent said.
“These were at-risk children, many with serious mental health issues often as a result of abuse or neglect in their childhood, being sent away hundreds of miles from home,” Kent said. “Their families hoped a stern, Bible-based boarding school would turn their lives around. Complaints were expected and made; however, Miracle Meadows monitored phone calls and mail to control complaints and successfully covered up the abuse by convincing others the children were lying. This enabled unfettered and horrific child abuse for decades. This lawsuit and settlement is vindication for these kids.”