Former nursing assistant pleads guilty to murder charges in Clarksburg VAMC deaths

A former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg pleaded guilty Tuesday to several charges stemming from a string of deaths at the hospital from July 2017 to June 2018.
Reta Mays, who worked the night shift for nearly three years at the Clarksburg VAMC, was charged in a criminal information by federal officials Tuesday morning. She pleaded guilty hours later to seven counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to commit murder.
Mays killed Robert Edge Sr., Robert Kozul, Archie Edgell, George Shaw, Felix McDermott and Raymond Golden, according to the information. Mays also is responsible for the death of an unnamed veteran and was charged with intending to murder a different unnamed patient.
Working in Ward 3A of the Clarksburg VAMC, Mays cared for veterans who were not in a condition to be discharged but did not require intensive care. Several of these patients suffered from diabetes, according to the information.
Mays injected the veterans with insulin when it was not prescribed, which caused their blood glucose levels to fall drastically; many died days later.
It wasn’t until June 2018 that a doctor at the Clarksburg VAMC reported to a hospital supervisor about the abnormal string of deaths of patients who had hypoglycemic episodes, according to the information.
“This concern led to an internal investigation that culminated in a referral for criminal investigation,” federal officials wrote in the information.
About one month later, the hospital removed Mays from a position of patient care.
Mays faces up to life in prison for each count of second-degree murder and up to 20 years in prison for assault with intent to commit murder.
“In today’s plea agreement, the defendant has admitted to actions that ended the lives of several military veterans who served our country honorably,” U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said in a news release Tuesday. “Our investigation never lost sight of each of these lives and the sacrifices these men made for their country.”
“This was a lengthy and thorough investigation with hundreds of interviews, extensive medical and administrative records to review and forensic testing that needed to be done,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Christman said in the release. “These eight veterans deserve respect and honor. They served our country and we all owe them a debt of gratitude. They didn’t deserve to die at the hands of a nursing assistant who intentionally inflicted pain on them and their families.”
At least three civil lawsuits are pending in federal court related to deaths at the Clarksburg VAMC.
McDermott’s daughter filed suit against the Department of Veterans Affairs on March 2; Shaw’s wife filed suit in late April.
John Hallman, a retired U.S. Navy sailor, died within the same time period at the Clarksburg VAMC under similar circumstances, a third civil suit claims. Hallman’s death was not included by federal officials in the information Tuesday.
The three civil lawsuits are being handled by Tiano O’Dell, PLLC. One of the firm’s attorneys, Tony O’Dell, said in April that he suspected at least 12 veterans died at the hands of Mays — seven deaths were included in the information.