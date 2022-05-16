West Virginia was such a low-yield market for one prescription opioid manufacturer that the company eventually judged the Mountain State to be “non-viable territory” and stopped marketing the pain medication, a former sales manager testified Monday.
Physicians wouldn't prescribe name-brand opioid medications from Cephalon Inc., which Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. purchased in 2011, because they were too expensive, Dean Robinson, a former sales manager for Cephalon, testified.
Teva's attorneys presented Robinson's testimony during the 31st day of a bench trial in which the state of West Virginia claims Teva and a group of companies owned by Allergan Finance LLC used deceptive and misleading practices to market their opioid pain medications, causing, in part, the opioid abuse epidemic in West Virginia.
Robinson testified for the pharmaceutical companies by way of a December 2021 deposition, portions of which were played in the Ceremonial Courtroom in the Kanawha County Courthouse, in Charleston, where the trial is taking place.
Cephalon marketing employees did not distribute marketing materials to doctors until they were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a process that could take two to three months, depending on the material, Robinson testified.
Marketing executives would compile a list of doctors who were high prescribers of the company's opioid medicine, Robinson said, but the sales managers would review the lists to determine whether a doctor was deemed “appropriate.”
Appropriate doctors included those who treated people with cancer and who were pain management specialists, Robinson said. Sales reps only deviated from those standards to meet with general physicians, nurse practitioners and physician's assistants in rural areas, where pain management specialists might be scarce or nonexistent, as well as sports medicine specialists.
“These were people that were well-trained, well-educated and had the ability to treat cancer patients with breakthrough pain -- not just anybody with a [medical degree],” Robinson said. “You had a lot of physicians who wrote a lot of opioid [prescriptions], but they weren't appropriate for us to be talking to.”
Robinson's sales territory included West Virginia, and he managed sales reps throughout the East Coast.
One sales rep Robinson managed had a territory that included West Virginia and Western Virginia. That rep didn't always meet the sales goals necessary to receive bonuses, Robinson testified.
“West Virginia, I recall being a very difficult market for us,” Robinson said. “I do recall calling on pain management specialists, calling on oncologists and running into some issues there, primarily around cost and access.”
That employee was laid off after just 18 months “because the sales weren't there,” Robinson said.
“In general, that was judged to be a non-viable territory,” Robinson said.
The trial ran until lunchtime Monday. Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope said that schedule will continue for the remainder of the week, as the trial wraps up and parties prepare their closing remarks.
Last week, Swope said closing remarks could happen this week, but parties on Monday were planning to present closing remarks sometime next week.
The state alleges the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioids medications.
West Virginia also alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications. They’ve also argued that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share, with nearly every relevant medication taking up less than 1% of the total, that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey originally filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court. It later was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Swope became the presiding judge.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs and not to market opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The government additionally is asking Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments.
The trial will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Kanawha County Courthouse.