Former Richwood mayor Bob Henry Baber pleaded guilty Monday to a felony information resulting from a years-long investigation into the misuse of millions in disaster relief funds from the deadly 2016 floods.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will not pursue additional felony charges against Baber, 70, according to a news release from the State Auditor’s office. Baber was charged with defrauding the City of Richwood of $2,443.54.
Nicholas County Circuit Judge Stephen Callahan is scheduled to sentence Baber at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. Baber faces up to a decade in prison. He also will be required to pay restitution to the City of Richwood in an amount to be determined by the Court, according to the release. He also could be required to pay the full cost of the forensic audit performed by the office.
“I have profoundly disappointed the people of Richwood, Nicholas County, the State of West Virginia, my family and my friends,” Baber said in a statement along with his guilty plea. “I regret my actions from the bottom of my heart. I have had years to ponder my mistakes. It has been painful to reflect on the selfishness that compelled me to seek recompense that was not due me.”
An auditor’s office investigation from 2016 to 2018 showed a portion of $3.1 million in federal flood relief was diverted by city officials for personal use. In his statement, Baber wrote he “clearly and unequivocally recognize[d] it was illegal, wrong, and unethical” to pressure former City Clerk Abby McClung to write a check in the amount of $2,443.64.
Former Richwood mayor Chris Drennen’s criminal trial for the alleged misuse of funds was postponed in April as she continues to cooperate with prosecutors. Prosecutors filed charges against Baber, Drennen and McClung in March 2019.
“But however painful it has been to me, pales in comparison to the pain it has caused and to the damage ultimately done to both Richwood’s reputation as a town and to its recovery from the flood,” Baber wrote. “It was a terrible lapse of judgment to press for payment for volunteer flood recovery work performed before I was sworn in as Mayor.”
State Auditor J.B. McCuskey thanked the Nicholas County Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for assisting the office through this investigation.
“Without the undaunted pursuit by the law enforcement agencies involved in this case, there would be no accountability for the financial crimes committed to Richwood,” McCuskey said. “The plea today from Bob Henry Baber serves as a reminder that the State will not give up on pursuing fraud when we find it.”