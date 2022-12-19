Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

U.S. District Court Judge John Copenhaver on Monday sentenced a former West Virginia school counselor of the year to 25 years in prison on child pornography-related charges.

Copenhaver, in a deliberate hearing, listened to a tearful statement of remorse from Todd Roatsey, but still held him to the sentence.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you