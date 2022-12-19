U.S. District Court Judge John Copenhaver on Monday sentenced a former West Virginia school counselor of the year to 25 years in prison on child pornography-related charges.
Copenhaver, in a deliberate hearing, listened to a tearful statement of remorse from Todd Roatsey, but still held him to the sentence.
Roatsey pleaded guilty in June to attempted production of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor. He initially pleaded not guilty in December 2021. His 25-year sentence on the two counts will run concurrently, or at the same time.
Copenhaver also assessed $23,000 in restitution penalties for four individual victims in the case, in addition to a $10,000 “special assessment.”
“I want to be rehabilitated,” Roatsey, said, crying. “I want another opportunity, Judge Copenhaver . . . I know what I did was wrong and the way it hurt my family, my school and my community.”
Roatsey had built a stellar reputation as a counselor, which helped prompt many to write the judge on his behalf. Copenhaver acknowledged as much, but said reality and evidence showed he was having inappropriate contact with 13- and 11-year-old girls when he was 22. Roatsey is 43 now. The 13- and 11-year-old girls were lifeguards at a pool.
"It was the beginning of what came to be . . . ,” Copenhaver said. “As a predator, you have done untouchable damage.”
In a presentencing memorandum filed last month, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Herrald wrote that "The long-term impact on both victims was profound."
About eight members of Roatsey’s family showed up to offer support. In a long plea for mercy, he called himself “A walking textbook definition of a pornography addict” and said he had no power then to rein in his impulses.
Herrald represented the prosecution Monday. She wrote in a November sentencing memorandum that Roatsey’s crimes began in his early 20s and continued through his arrest in November 2021.
As Copenhaver highlighted, that memorandum alleged Roatsey sexually assaulted two children between 11 and 13, in the early 2000s. It also alleged, among other charges, that he pretended to be a teenage boy on Snapchat to produce child pornography; and assumed a false identity on the same platform in order to engage in sexually explicit conversations.
Roatsey changed his plea to guilty this past summer.
In addition to his prison term, which could have been as high as 35 years under guidelines, Roatsey will be on the hook for $23,000 in restitution payments to four individual victims — two of $5,000, one of $10,000 and one of $3,000.
John Carr, Roatsey’s lawyer, indicated family savings would pay for all but $1,000 of the restitution payments.