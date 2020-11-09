Former West Virginia Supreme Court justice Richard Neely has died.
Neely, who served on the court for 22 years, died at his home Sunday in Charleston with his wife, sons and closest friends by his side, according to a news release from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
He was 79.
Neely recently had been diagnosed with liver cancer, Jennifer Bundy, public information officer for the court, said in the news release.
At the time of his death, Neely was a partner at the firm Neely & Callaghan, in Charleston. He earned his undergraduate degree in economics from Dartmouth College in 1964, and earned his law degree from Yale School of Law.
When he retired in 1995, Neely said he was leaving because he’d been part of the court for so long, saying, “When the stories are almost as old as the clerks, it’s time to quit.”
In 2019, he announced his candidacy to return to the state's highest court. He ultimately fell short of returning to the bench, finishing second to Justice Tim Armstead.
Neely's tenure on the Supreme Court was often noted for some of the things he said and did away from the bench.
In a 1981 speech to a local business group, Neely compared the court to the Ku Klux Klan. In 1985, he fired his government-paid court secretary when she refused to continue to babysit the justice’s 4-year-old son. Neely resigned as chief justice, a rotating position, and gave the secretary back her job. A special judicial panel gave him the least severe punishment, an admonishment, for the incident, according to a Gazette-Mail report.
In 1986, Neely settled a lawsuit against TWA for $12,500 after his baggage arrived 70 minutes late at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. He sought $3,000 of that as a speaker’s fee because he informed fellow passengers about the delay. In 1993, he told a conference of teenage boys to "tape a rubber to your American Express card and don’t leave home without it."
When he sought to return to the court during the 2020 campaign cycle, Neely said he had come to change his thoughts on a few of the points that had landed him in hot water in the 1980s and '90s.
No funeral arrangements had been announced for Neely as of Monday morning.