Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IMG_0268.jpg (copy)

First responders survey the scene of a fatal helicopter crash in Logan County on June 22, 2022.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | HD Media file photo

Another lawsuit has been filed over a 2022 helicopter crash in Logan County that killed all six people on board.

The wrongful death suit filed Sept. 11 in Logan County Circuit Court is the fourth to be filed in relation to the Freedom Festival helicopter crash June 22, 2022, in Logan. Lawsuits have now been filed on behalf of all four individuals who were passengers in the craft.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you