Another lawsuit has been filed over a 2022 helicopter crash in Logan County that killed all six people on board.
The wrongful death suit filed Sept. 11 in Logan County Circuit Court is the fourth to be filed in relation to the Freedom Festival helicopter crash June 22, 2022, in Logan. Lawsuits have now been filed on behalf of all four individuals who were passengers in the craft.
In the latest suit, Tessa Warren is suing American Electric Power Company Inc., United Affiliates Corporation, MARPAT Aviation LLC, and Gordon Prescott for their alleged roles in the death of her husband, Kevin Mark Warren.
"Kevin was a well-thought-of professor of electrical engineering in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences at Vanderbilt University," said Rob Berthold, the attorney representing the Warren family. "His widow and children dearly miss him."
The crash occurred about 15 minutes into the 60-year-old Bell UH-1B "Huey" helicopter’s last flight of the day. The helicopter struck a rock face about 3.5 nautical miles east of the Logan County Airport and came to rest on the road below, according to the lawsuit.
Warren and five other people were killed when the helicopter contacted unmarked power lines, crashed and became "consumed and engulfed by fire," according to the lawsuit.
"It’s very sad that he lost his life in this avoidable incident," Berthold said.
According to the lawsuit, AEP failed to mark the power and utility lines that entangled the aircraft before it crashed and caught fire. The lawsuit says the lines were not marked using high visibility spheres, which are common ways to identify utility lines.
United Affiliates Corporation, which owned the property where the lines were and received power from them, likewise was responsible for marking the lines, according to the lawsuit.
"Said power lines constituted a latent, dangerous condition, which posed a high degree of risk of death to occupants of the Huey helicopter, which were anticipated, or reasonably should have been anticipated to operate in such area by AEP, as the crash location was located within 3.5 miles of the Logan County Airport," attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.
Prescott was the owner of the helicopter, which was more than 60 years old at the time of the crash, according to the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, the helicopter was certified as an "experimental" aircraft, meaning it was not suitable under the law to be operated for compensation or hire.
The lawsuit alleges Prescott failed to perform his duties to ensure pilots and co-pilots who operated the helicopter were properly trained, and that the helicopter was operated in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations.
Attorney Keith Williams is also involved in representing the plaintiff, Berthold said.
